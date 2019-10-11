MG Hector receives 8,000 new bookings: More than 6,000 units delivered till September

Launched in India during the month of July, the Hector received an overwhelming response in the country, beyond the expectations of the brand. Within a month of its launch, the bookings soared to 28,000 and with a monthly capacity of just 2,500 units, MG Motors India decided to temporary half the bookings during the month of August. With the commencement of second shift at the company's plant, bookings were re-opened on 29th September. Within 8-9 days of the same, MG Motors India has received an additional 8,000 bookings for the mid-size SUV. The carmaker said that it sold 1,508 cars in the month of July, 2,000 cars in August followed by 2,608 cars in the month of September.

The MG Hector was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.18 lakh with its range-topping variants retailing at Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices of the SUV were increased by a maximum of Rs 40,000 in the month of September. And hence, the prices of the Hector now ranges from Rs 12.48 lakh to Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Hector is loaded with a plethora of features and comes across as a modern and tech-savvy vehicle amongst the competition. It gets a 10.25-inch, touchscreen system mounted in a vertical orientation. The system supports voice commands and acts as the control centre for the vehicle's various operations.

The engine line-up of the MG Hector consists of one petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol unit is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit which is capable of churning out 141 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are available with a 6-Speed manual gearbox as standard. The petrol derivative, however, is also available with a 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Furthermore, there is a 48V mild-hyrbid variant (with the petrol) on offer as well.