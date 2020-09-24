MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

The MG Hector Plus not only looks different from the regular car but also has a lot of additional features and lest we forget, one extra seat. This makes it a 6-seater and a unique proposition in its segment.

By:September 24, 2020 11:24 AM
MG India has rolled out the new Hector Plus. The MG Hector Plus is based on the Hector SUV and has an elongated dimension on the outside for it. Compared to the Hector, the Plus has one extra seat and captain chairs in the middle row. At launch, the Hector Plus was available for an introductory offer of Rs 13.48 lakh while that equation has changed now and the prices have gone up. One can now buy the MG Hector Plus at a starting cost of Rs 13.73 lakh, with the top model costing Rs 18.68 lakh, ex-showroom. There are also variants like the petrol-hybrid, diesel-manual, petrol-automatic on offer. Such spread of variants in this segment isn’t available at the moment. MG is targeting the base Innova Crysta as well as the Mahindra XUV500 with the Hector Plus. Let’s see how it fares then.

The MG Hector Plus weighs 12kg more than the regular Hector and hence performance shouldn’t be a numb spot. To differentiate the Hector and Plus, MG designers have added new headlights, different bumpers and alloys. The rear also has been tweaked. Inside, the upholstery is done in a brown colour. The i-Smart infotainment system now boasts chit-chat feature apart from the regular frills we saw in the Hector. Each row gets individual AC vents as well as storage spaces. The driver seat is powered whereas the front passenger seat too is except in the hybrid variant. This is because the Li-ion battery is placed beneath the co-driver’s perch.

As far as the engines are concerned, they are the same from the Hector. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol makes 141hp of power and 250Nm. A 6-speed manual is standard with the hybrid version whereas a 6-speed DCT is on offer with the regular variant. MG also offers a 2.0-litre diesel engine with the Hector. This engine makes 168hp of power and 350Nm. It is borrowed from Fiat.

How then is the car to drive? Check the video below.

