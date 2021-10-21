MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Motor India has discontinued several variants of the MG Hector Plus. The prices of its seven-seater version now start at Rs 15.38 lakh while the six-seater Hector Plus is priced from Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:Updated: Oct 21, 2021 11:41 AM
MG Hector Plus

MG Motor India has silently rejigged the variant line-up of its popular six and seven-seater SUV, MG Hector Plus. The company has discontinued several variants of the Hector Plus, however, the good news is that the carmaker hasn’t increased the prices of the SUV. The prices of the seven-seater version of the MG Hector Plus now start at Rs 15.38 lakh while its six-seater version is priced from Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

The seven-seater version of the MG Hector Plus is now available in a single Super petrol mild-hybrid variant while the diesel engine is offered in Style, Super, Smart, and Select variants. The base Style petrol hybrid MT variant of the SUV has been discontinued. The variant-wise (ex-showroom Delhi) prices of the MG Hector Plus seven-seater are mentioned below:

Super Petrol Hybrid MT – Rs 15.46 lakh

Style Diesel MT – Rs 15.38 lakh

Super Diesel MT – Rs 16.48 lakh

Smart Diesel MT – Rs 18.49 lakh

Select Diesel MT – Rs 19.35 lakh

Talking about its six-seater version, the MG Hector Plus six-seater SUV’s petrol engine is now offered in two trim levels spread across seven variants. It gets a turbocharged petrol engine with DCT and CVT automatic combinations and a petrol hybrid version with a manual gearbox. The base Super diesel variant has been discontinued and it is now available in only two diesel variants. The variant-wise (ex-showroom Delhi) prices of the MG Hector Plus six-seater are mentioned below:

Smart Petrol DCT – Rs 17.91 lakh

Smart Petrol CVT – Rs 17.91 lakh

Sharp Petrol Hybrid MT – Rs 18.54 lakh

Sharp Petrol DCT – Rs 19.57 lakh

Sharp Petrol CVT – Rs 19.57 lakh

Smart Diesel MT – Rs 18.59 lakh

Sharp Diesel MT – Rs 19.99 lakh

The MG Hector Plus is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that develops 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The same engine is offered with a non-hybrid set-up too in the six-seater Hector Plus that comes mated to a 6-speed DCT and a CVT. Both these SUVs also get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This oil-burner comes matched to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. 

