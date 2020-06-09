MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

The MG Hector Plus seems to have set its sights on the Toyota Innova Crysta and the British company is likely to play the price, features, and warranty cards to gain an upper hand.

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its new SUV in the market. The MG Hector Plus was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as a six-and seven-seater. While the initial thought is that this will be a Mahindra XUV500 or even the Tata Hexa rival, MG wants to straddle two segments with this car. MG Motor India is going for the Toyota Innova Crysta’s jugular with the Hector Plus. A source close to the development told Express Drives that the higher variants of the Innova Crysta will be targetted. MG is in fact banking on the lower acquisition cost of the car plus the plethora of features it will be available with. Moreover, the company’s official Instagram handle confirmed to a follower that the Hector Plus will be launched in July 2020. Here are the bits that can be expected from this new MG car.

A recent survey conducted by an independent company suggests that MPV buyers now want a car with a bigger infotainment system as well as more gadgets to play with. They also want the vehicle to be priced reasonably and have many safety aids. At the same time, they need the engine to have enough pulling power to carry a family of six or seven, their luggage and be fuel-efficient at the same time. Last but not the least, they want the car to look stylish.

First up MG India’s sleeves will be the price card. The MG Hector Plus will be priced way lower than the Innova Crysta. It is likely the Plus will be launched only in the top-spec Sharp variants only. Pricewise, the Hector Plus could start from Rs 16 lakh, with the diesel being priced at Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. This should make it at least a couple of lakhs cheaper than the Innova Crysta. This means the car will be fully loaded. The feature list will include a panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch infotainment system complete with all available connectivity options, and electrically powered front seats. Third row AC vents too are present, along with mobile phone charging options. Moreover, there will also be the same petrol and diesel engines that we have seen in the regular Hector. There might not be a petrol-automatic option but a 6-speed manual will be standard with both engines.

Another trick will be the longer warranty and roadside assistance that the Hector Plus will bring along. It is likely to come with five years/unlimited kilometres warranty. MG’s dedicated call centre assistance too will be provided. Moreover, the company’s affordable service packages and buyback offer might make the deal even sweeter. In the short time that the company has been here, it has garnered a reputation for high-end products and a quality service experience. The brand will certainly want to capitalise on this and provide a premium experience to the buyers who will be shifting from the legendary Toyota brand.

The MG Hector Plus is built on the same platform as the donor car. There, however, will be a change in the length of the Hector Plus – it will be longer. The wheelbase is expected to remain the same. The capacious 587 litres boot space will go down, to accommodate the extra pair of seats. Speaking of seats, MG will likely launch the 6-seater SUV first while the one additional seat version might come later this year. The 6-seater will have captain seats in the middle row, with a sliding option. Expect the third row to be just about okay-ish as far as the seating comfort goes.

Lookwise, the Hector Plus has some differences with the new grille, bumpers and even tail light. Inside, as is obvious, the seat layout will be the biggest change. There could also be wireless charging dialled in for the front passengers.

All being considered, the Toyota Innova Crysta has built a solid reputation. One that hasn’t been dented by any other product in its segment so far. The MG Hector Plus has an uphill task of usurping Crysta’s throne. Whether or not it can do this, remains to be seen in the long term.

