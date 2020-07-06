MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival’s launch this month

MG Hector Plus is all set to arrive in the coming days to challenge the prowess of the Toyota Innova Crysta and the company has recently teased the second-row captain seats for the Hector Plus. Here is the teaser video along with some additional details.

By:Published: July 6, 2020 10:57 AM

MG Hector Plus is all set to be launched in India this month. Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased the second-row captain seats of the Toyota Innova Crysta rival. The Hector Plus made its official India debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and was shown in six and seven-seater versions. A few days back, Express Drives had exclusively reported that that the vehicle will be launched in a six-seater version initially. The upcoming MG Hector Plus will be launched in India in a total of three variants with three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid automatic, and a 2.0-litre diesel. The said variants will be named Smart, Super and Sharp. Now while most of you may think that the Hector and the Hector Plus look absolutely identical, well, this is not the case.

Watch MG Hector Plus teaser video:

Compared to the Hector, the upcoming MG Hector Plus has a quite different design for the grille and has a restyled front profile as well. Moreover, the Hector Plus is longer than the standard Hector in order to accommodate the third row on the inside. In terms of prime features, the Hector Plus will likely pack in a panoramic sunroof along with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with multiple connectivity options. Moreover, electrically powered front seats and third-row AC vents should also be a part of the package.

Last month, the production of MG Hector Plus already started at the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat. Now coming to the pricing, the MG Hector Plus should arrive holding a price tag of close to Rs 14 lakh for the base variant with the range-topping trim expected to stay under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

