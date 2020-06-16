MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

The upcoming MG Hector Plus is expected to be priced lower than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Prices for the Hector Plus will likely start from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the Hector Plus might be a couple of lakh rupees cheaper than the highly popular Innova Crysta. Here is what all it will have on offer.

By:Updated: Jun 16, 2020 1:49 PM

MG Motor India to enter MPV segment with Hector Plus next month check price and other detail

MG Motor India has announced that it has commenced the commercial production of Hector Plus at its Halol production facility in Gujarat. The Hector Plus will be the second offering by the company for the customers in India. The upcoming MG Hector Plus was displayed in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and is set to go on sale in July 2020, the company said in a statement. The Hector Plus differentiates itself from the standard model with captain seats in the middle row and a third row. The vehicle will come with all-new headlamps along with a revised front grille, front and rear bumpers and new rear tail light design with revised skid plates as compared to the regular Hector. Manish Manek, Chief Plant Officer, MG Motor India said that Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and the third row for teenagers. Our recent story revealed some interesting bits about MG’s upcoming offering. MG Motor India will be targeting the higher variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta with the Hector Plus.

Also, the upcoming MG Hector Plus would be priced lower than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Prices for the Hector Plus are expected to start from Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom. That said, the Hector Plus might be a couple of lakh rupees cheaper than the highly popular Innova Crysta. In terms of features, the upcoming MG Hector Plus will get bits like panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all available connectivity options, electrically powered front seats and more. In addition to these, the third row AC vents will be present too along with phone charging options.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

How Tata Motors assisted essential service providers during lockdown: 80% workshops now operational

How Tata Motors assisted essential service providers during lockdown: 80% workshops now operational

Maruti Suzuki Alto, India's best-selling car for 16 years: A glimpse at its unparalleled journey!

Maruti Suzuki Alto, India's best-selling car for 16 years: A glimpse at its unparalleled journey!

Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched: Okinawa Ridge+ rival price, specs, features

Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched: Okinawa Ridge+ rival price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built to sheer brilliance with black & gold steampunk theme

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built to sheer brilliance with black & gold steampunk theme

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price