MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

The upcoming MG Hector Plus is expected to be priced lower than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Prices for the Hector Plus will likely start from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the Hector Plus might be a couple of lakh rupees cheaper than the highly popular Innova Crysta. Here is what all it will have on offer.

MG Motor India has announced that it has commenced the commercial production of Hector Plus at its Halol production facility in Gujarat. The Hector Plus will be the second offering by the company for the customers in India. The upcoming MG Hector Plus was displayed in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and is set to go on sale in July 2020, the company said in a statement. The Hector Plus differentiates itself from the standard model with captain seats in the middle row and a third row. The vehicle will come with all-new headlamps along with a revised front grille, front and rear bumpers and new rear tail light design with revised skid plates as compared to the regular Hector. Manish Manek, Chief Plant Officer, MG Motor India said that Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and the third row for teenagers. Our recent story revealed some interesting bits about MG’s upcoming offering. MG Motor India will be targeting the higher variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta with the Hector Plus.

Also, the upcoming MG Hector Plus would be priced lower than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Prices for the Hector Plus are expected to start from Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom. That said, the Hector Plus might be a couple of lakh rupees cheaper than the highly popular Innova Crysta. In terms of features, the upcoming MG Hector Plus will get bits like panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all available connectivity options, electrically powered front seats and more. In addition to these, the third row AC vents will be present too along with phone charging options.

