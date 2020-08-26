MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

The prices are still lower than that of the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Hector Plus is one feature-rich car and it has LED lights, front parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and more

By:Published: August 26, 2020 2:17 PM

MG Motor India has increased the prices of Hector Plus. After the mouth watering introductory offer on the MG Hector Plus, the prices have gone by Rs 45,000. This though depends on the variants wherein few versions have had a price hike of less than Rs 5,000. The new MG Hector Plus price in India starts from Rs 13.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hector Plus is the company’s first six-seater offering in the Indian car market. It will be joined with a 7-seater version at a later date. Currently, there is a turbo petrol, petrol-hybrid and diesel engine options with the Hector Plus. Hector Plus is slightly longer than the 5-seater variant but has the same wheelbase. All other features too stay the same as the regular version. The trim line-up of the Hector Plus includes Style, Smart, Super and Sharp.

The top variants of the Hector Plus get six airbags, around view monitor and more safety features. Hector Plus is one feature-rich car and it has LED lights, front parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and more. There are also captain seats. The car’s infotainment system also responds to voice inputs and one can also remote start the car or pre-cool the cabin. MG has added a new chit-chat feature that lets one talk to the infotainment and engage in a conversation.

Also Read MG Hector Plus review

The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the Hector Plus is borrowed from FCA and makes 170hp of power and 350Nm. Currently, it comes with a 6-speed manual only. There is also the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 143hp of power and 250Nm. A smart hybrid can also be paired with this engine. One can order this engine with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed DCT.

The MG Hector Plus competes with the Toyota Innova Crysta as well as the Mahindra Marazzo.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs and more!

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs and more!

Flipkart logistics to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030: First Indian E-Commerce to join EV100

Flipkart logistics to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030: First Indian E-Commerce to join EV100

Hero Xtreme 160R video review: Price, specs, features

Hero Xtreme 160R video review: Price, specs, features

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Travel from Delhi to London in a bus! Cost and route for world's longest bus journey

Travel from Delhi to London in a bus! Cost and route for world's longest bus journey

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 teased: Expected price, features of Harley-Davidson Street 750 rival

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 teased: Expected price, features of Harley-Davidson Street 750 rival

Rolls-Royce 'Spirit of Ecstasy' gets a makeover as brand pursues younger buyers

Rolls-Royce 'Spirit of Ecstasy' gets a makeover as brand pursues younger buyers

Mahindra trucks offered with iMAXX connectivity: Service due, fuel efficiency and more on phone

Mahindra trucks offered with iMAXX connectivity: Service due, fuel efficiency and more on phone

Hero MotoCorp hands over 4 Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Haryana Government: All details

Hero MotoCorp hands over 4 Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Haryana Government: All details

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted: Mahindra Thar rival's expected price, features, specs

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted: Mahindra Thar rival's expected price, features, specs

MoRTH extends validity of DL, RC, other vehicle documents to December

MoRTH extends validity of DL, RC, other vehicle documents to December

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol video review: Price, specs, features

TVS Scooty Pep+ gets price hike: India's most affordable scooter costlier by this much

TVS Scooty Pep+ gets price hike: India's most affordable scooter costlier by this much