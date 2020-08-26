MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

The prices are still lower than that of the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Hector Plus is one feature-rich car and it has LED lights, front parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and more

MG Motor India has increased the prices of Hector Plus. After the mouth watering introductory offer on the MG Hector Plus, the prices have gone by Rs 45,000. This though depends on the variants wherein few versions have had a price hike of less than Rs 5,000. The new MG Hector Plus price in India starts from Rs 13.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hector Plus is the company’s first six-seater offering in the Indian car market. It will be joined with a 7-seater version at a later date. Currently, there is a turbo petrol, petrol-hybrid and diesel engine options with the Hector Plus. Hector Plus is slightly longer than the 5-seater variant but has the same wheelbase. All other features too stay the same as the regular version. The trim line-up of the Hector Plus includes Style, Smart, Super and Sharp.

The top variants of the Hector Plus get six airbags, around view monitor and more safety features. Hector Plus is one feature-rich car and it has LED lights, front parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and more. There are also captain seats. The car’s infotainment system also responds to voice inputs and one can also remote start the car or pre-cool the cabin. MG has added a new chit-chat feature that lets one talk to the infotainment and engage in a conversation.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the Hector Plus is borrowed from FCA and makes 170hp of power and 350Nm. Currently, it comes with a 6-speed manual only. There is also the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 143hp of power and 250Nm. A smart hybrid can also be paired with this engine. One can order this engine with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed DCT.

The MG Hector Plus competes with the Toyota Innova Crysta as well as the Mahindra Marazzo.

