MG Hector Plus launched at Rs 13.48 lakh: What the 6-seat Innova Crysta, XUV500 rival offers

The long-awaited MG Hector Plus has been launched in India offering the capacity to accommodate up to 6 occupants. The Hector Plus builds on the Hector SUV but offers more features as well for a starting price of Rs 14.44 lakh. Here’s everything you need to know about the MG Hector Plus.

MG Motor India has launched the all-new MG Hector Plus for a starting price of Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hector Plus is a 6-seat version of the Hector SUV already on sale in India, and with it, MG India is targeting rivals like the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra XUV500. The Hector Plus builds on the Hector but offers tweaked styling to make the SUV stand out from the regular model and a more feature-rich package as well. The Hector will use the same line of petrol and diesel engines with the Hector as it is built on the same platform. The Hector Plus has been launched in four variants – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp and prices for the MG Hector Plus range from Rs 14.43 lakh to Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Plus is the brand’s third product launch in India after the Hector SUV followed by the ZS EV. Rajiv Chabba, President and Managing Director of MG India States that the Hector Plus is a vehicle designed for a family with four adults and three kids, and not for someone looking to primarily use the third row.

Compared to the Hector, the reworked styling for the Hector Plus sees a larger and wider grille that integrates into the eyebrow design LED DRLS which have also been tweaked. The bumper-mounted all-LED headlamps are also larger and feature a new design compared to the standard Hector, the bumper has also been tweaked to accommodate the new design. Along the side, the Hector Plus is identical and features the same set of dual-tone machined allow wheels as the Hector. But at the rear, the clamshell boot lid features mildly tweaked LED tail lamps and drops the red plastic trim panel between the tail lamps from the Hector. The rear bumper has also been tweaked to differentiate both models from each other.

The overall interior of the Hector Plus is the same as the Hector. It uses the same dashboard layout with the vertical-oriented 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. But the Hector Plus also offers a tan-leather option for the interior trim giving the vehicle a little more of a premium offering with the 6-seats and trim panels wrapped in that share of leather upholstery. Building on the features list of the Hector, the front passenger in the Hector Plus gets 4-way power-adjustable seat, the second-row bench seat of the Hector Pus makes way for the dual-Captain seat setup. The Hector Plus adds the third-row of seats at the back which can accommodate two more passengers offering a 6-seat vehicle. The Hector Plus also offers three-row AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and the latest generation of MG i-SMART with over 55 connected features.

The engine options are carried over from the Hector offering the FCA sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel which is god for 170hp and 3590Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol unit is a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine which develops 143hp and 250Nm of torque. The automatic option for this engine is a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, but the 6-speed manual option comes equipped with a 48-volt belt-starter generator mild-hybrid system, which helps deliver better fuel economy.

The safety features offered on the Hector Plus include ABS with EBD, up to 6 airbags, 360-degree reversing camera, ESP, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Assist, rear disc brakes, heated ORVMs, ISOFIX Child seat anchors and more. MG will offer over 25 of these safety features as standard.

The variant wise price list of the MG Hector Plus is as follows:

PETROL:

Style

