MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

The MG Hector Plus is finally about to arrive with the launch now confirmed to take place on July 13. Apart from the price, we already know about a bit about the Hector Plus and what it will offer. Read on to find out what the Toyota Innova Crysta rival will offer in India.

The MG Hector was introduced in 2019 in India and has left Indian buyers heavily impressed with the brand’s first model. Now MG Motors India has confirmed that its second model, the Hector Plus will be launched on July 13 where it will announce the finer details and more importantly the price. MG is looking to tap into the market of the ever-popular Toyota Innova Crysta which has created a fair share of monopoly in the Indian market for a premium multi-purpose vehicle with up to 8 seats. MG India is looking to take a slice of that pie with the new Hector Plus which will be offered as a 6 seat offering in India. Here are five important facts you need to know about the upcoming MG Hector Plus.

MG Hector Plus Exterior Styling

The Hector Plus although is identical to the standard 5-seat Hector, will set itself apart with a sizeable styling change. The front grille is larger and wider and offers a different pattern compared to the regular Hector. The bumper-mounted LED headlamps have also been redesigned for the Hector Plus, and so are the eyebrow LED DRLs. In profile, not much is different for the Hector Plus as will use the same set of allow wheels as the Hector. Around the back, the Hector Plus will get a tweaked rear bumper, but additionally, the broad red plastic strip on the boot-lid of the Hector has been thankfully done away in the Hector Plus giving the SUV a more premium look compared to the Hector. The Hector Plus will be offered in 6 colour options including Silver, White, Black, Burgundy, Glaze Red and Stary Sky Blue.

MG Hector Plus Interior

The cabin of the MG Hector Plus offers an identical dashboard as the Hector. You will continue to get the portrait-oriented 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an all-digital instrument cluster, among other features. But interestingly enough, the Hector Plus will offer a tan leather upholstery setup for the seats and trims trim panels. Speaking of seats, at the Auto Expo when the Hector was revealed, MG stated that it will offer the Hector Plus in two options. It will primarily be offered as a 6 seat as a 2+2+2 seating configuration with captain seats in the second row. Whether the Hector Plus will be available as a 7-seater with a bench seat in the second row offering a 2+3+2 configuration is remans to be seen. The MG Hector Plus will also offer a panoramic sunroof.

MG Hector Plus Engine and Transmission

According to the brochure available on MG India’s official website, MG will offer three engine options on the Hector Plus. These engines are identical to the powertrain line offered with the Hector. There will be an FCA sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel that is good for 170hp and 350Nm of torque which will be offered with a 6-speed manual. The petrol model will be a 1.5-litre engine that is tuned to develop 143hp and 250Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. But if you chose the 6-speed manual option, MG will throw in the 48-volt Mild-Hybrid Belt Starter generator system as well.

MG Hector Plus Features and Connectivity

The brochure on the website confirms that the Hector Plus will offer 6-way power adjust driver seat and 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, a powered tail-gate opening with hands-free function, heated ORVMs, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, premium sound system by Infinity with 8 speakers, 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting, and the latest generation MG i-SMART Connect internet-enabled connected features. The Hector Plus will offer over 55 connected features compatible with over the air updates, Ghana app integration, geofencing, find my car, remote vehicle control, online navigation, an intelligent voice assistant, vehicle diagnostics, and more.

MG Hector Plus Rivals and Price

The MG Hector Plus as a 7-seat model offering more features and a touch of added premium-ness will be positioned above the standard Hector. The MG Hector in India is priced between Rs 12.8 lakh to 17.9 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the Hector Plus to be positioned with slight overlap being priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

