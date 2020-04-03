MG Hector Plus: Everything you need to know about the 7-seat Hector SUV

The next model from Morris Garages in India will be the 7-seat version of the Hector SUV which is called the Hector Plus. With more seats and some cool updates inbound, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming MG Hector Plus.

The third model launch from MG Motor India will be the MG Hector Plus which will be launched in India by the end of 2020. Ahead of the Hector Plus’ India launch, some details are already confirmed, while some new features are expected to be included. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming MG Hector Plus.

MG Hector Plus Exterior Design

At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG showcased the production version of the Hector Plus. While at an initial glance it may seem familiar to the standard Hector, the Hector Plus is still distinguishable with some new design elements. The sleek LED DRLs have a new design, and the same goes for the main headlamp cluster that is positioned lower on the front bumper which has also been revised. The front radiator grille is larger on the Hector Plus and features a blacked-out theme with chrome studs. At the rear, the story is similar. The red plastic panel between the tail-lamps have been removed, and the tail lamp clusters are new as well. The rear bumpers have also been given a revision. The Hector Plus will sit on a set of 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels.

MG Hector Plus Interior Design

At the Expo when the Hector Plus was showcased, MG reserved the design of the cabin for the time being. However, the car on display had a similar-looking interior from the standard Hector with the vertically positioned infotainment system, the digital instrument cluster, and overall design. The door trim panel designs are also similar to the standard model. All of these are expected to be carried over when the Hector plus is launched later this year.

MG Hector Plus Seating Configuration

When the car was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, MG confirmed that the Hector Plus will be offered in two seating configurations – 6-seat and 7-seat. The 6-seat layout in the Hector Plus will use two captain seats for the second-row with a bench seat in the third-row for a 2+2+2 layout. In the 7-seat configuration, the Hector Plus will use a bench seat in the second row for a 2+3+2 layout. The top-spec model is likely to be offered with faux leather upholstery, however, the tan-leather seats may not make it to the India-spec model.

MG Hector Plus Internet Connected Features

The Hector Plus revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo featured the “Internet Inside” badge on the rear of the car. This also confirms that the Hector Plus will come with MG’s iSMART internet-enabled connected features with the virtual assistant. However, it will be a more advanced version of the software that may enable additional features and it might be smoother and more reliable than the one found currently on the Hector.

MG Hector Plus Engines

The Hector Plus will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that develops 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Hector Plus will also offer the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with the mild-hybrid system which could be offered with a DCT automatic transmission as well.

MG Hector Plus Price, Rivals

The price of the Hector Plus is expected to be higher than the standard Hector which is costs between Rs 12.7 lakh to 17.5 lakh. Expect the Hector Plus to be priced between Rs 14-20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Plus will directly rival the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.