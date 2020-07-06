MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

MG Hector Plus is all set to challenge Toyota Innova Crysta with its extensive feature list and a competitive price tag that is quite likely. Bookings for the Hector Plus are now open and here's how much you need to pay along with engine specs, features and additional details.

MG Motor India is gearing up for the launch of Hector Plus. The upcoming six-seater SUV will primarily go up against the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta in the segment and is expected to be priced quite competitively. Now, ahead of the official launch that is slated to take place in just a few days from now within this month, the company has started accepting bookings for the Hector Plus at a token amount of Rs 50,000. MG Hector Plus was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in six and seven-seater versions. The vehicle will be launched in India initially in a six-seater version with seven-seater avatar expected to follow at a later stage. Ahead of the official launch, the brochure of the MG Hector Plus including complete specifications and feature list is out, giving a healthy idea of what all the six-seater SUV packs in.

MG Hector Plus Engine and Specifications

First, digging into the engine and gearbox details of the MG Hector Plus, the vehicle will get three engine options including two petrol and a diesel. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is good for churning out 141 hp of power along with 250 Nm of torque and will be available in a hybrid option as well with identical power and torque outputs. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 168 hp of power while the peak torque is rated at 350 Nm. The petrol hybrid and diesel engine options will get a six-speed manual gearbox while the turbo petrol is paired to a DCT.

MG Hector Plus Features

Now, the MG Hector Plus is a feature-loaded vehicle and the recently leaked brochure certainly proves that. Starting with the safety features, the Hector Plus will come with a 360-degree camera along with front parking sensors, six airbags, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system along with ABS, EBD and brake assist. The cabin of the MG Hector Plus will also keep the occupants content and entertained as it gets a host of some interesting features. For instance, you get eight colour ambient lighting along with front and rear reading lights. Moreover, the SUV will come with a 7-inch coloured MID display showing navigation, music, calls and TPMS input as well. The front passenger seat is four-way power-adjustable while the driver’s seat is six-way power-adjustable.

Now, one of the biggest highlights of the cabin is a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the vehicle will also have 55+ connected features. You also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls for better convenience. The audiophiles will certainly be happy as well as the Hector Plus will come with an Infinity premium sound system with eight speakers and tweeters. Other noteworthy features on the MG Hector Plus include rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps and heated ORVMs. In addition to these, you get a smart swipe tailgate opening function as well and as the name suggests, in case your hands are full, you can open the tailgate by a simple swipe of your foot.

MG Hector Plus Colour Options

The upcoming MG Hector Plus will be launched in as many as six colour options. These are named Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White and Aurora Silver. More details on Hector Plus including its price to be revealed at the time of its launch that will take place this month only. So keep watching this space for all the action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.