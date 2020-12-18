MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021: Hector, Gloster, ZS EV models to get costlier

The MG Hector seven-seat variant will be offered with both petrol diesel engines. The 48-volt mild-hybrid system and the 7-speed DCT will be available with the petrol engine as an option. The Hector, Gloster and ZS EV models will see a price increase from January 1, 2021.

MG Motor India has made two important announcements. The first announcement includes the launch of the 7-seat MG Hector Plus, which has been confirmed for January 2021. The MG Hector was introduced as a 5-seat model in India 2019. It was the Chinese-owned British brand’s first model for the Indian market. At the 2020 Auto Expo, MG revealed a reworked version of the same vehicle, christened as the MG Hector Plus. The Hector Plus offers a revised seating capacity. At the time, the manufacturer confirmed the Hector Plus would be introduced as a 6-seat and 7-seat model and will be sold alongside the standard Hector 5-seat model.

Earlier this year, MG launched the 6-seat version of the Hector Plus. The 6-seat model offers a dual captain seat second-row layout with two additional seats in the third row. The Hector Plus 7-seat is expected to see a bench seat layout for the second row for a 2-3-2 seating layout. The rest of the SUV is expected to receive no changes cosmetically or in terms of specifications when compared to the 6-seat Hector Plus. MG has confirmed that the 7-seat model will be available with the 2.0-litre turbo diesel. Additionally, the 1.5-litre petrol engine will be available and offered with the option of the 48-V mild hybrid and the 7-speed DCT.

MG Price Hike

The second major announcement from the company states that its entire model range will see an increase in their price. MG Motor India currently sells three sports utility vehicles — the ZS Electric Vehicle, Hector/Hector Plus and the recently introduced, Gloster. MG has confirmed that in view of the miscellaneous cost increase, its vehicles will become dearer by upto 3% depending on the model. The new prices will be applicable from January 1, 2021.

