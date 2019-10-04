MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500 consistently since launch

MG Motors has been struggling to meet demands of its customers. The brand, which launched the Hector in June this year, has had a backlog of orders. The customer demand for the Hector has been on the rise. MG, recently announced that they are going to start a second shift at the Halol plant from November. The company, for this very reason, re-opened bookings as well. Now, that manufacturers are sending in their September sales numbers, we stumbled upon something. The MG Hector has put established competition like the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier as well as the Jeep Compass behind with its sales numbers.

In its first month, the Hector sold 1,508 units while the Harrier did 740, the Compass 509 and the XUV500, 1,116. For the second month, the Hector did 2,018 while the others were at 635, 605 and 968 respectively. Last month, MG managed to move 2,608 units as compared to 941, 603 and 1,120 cars respectively. These are pretty good numbers for an SUV that starts closer to Rs 13 lakh, now with the increased prices. It must be noted that the Seltos, which again is a competitor, sells more while the Hyundai Creta still remains the champ with 10,000 plus units each month.

MG sells the Hector with petrol as well as diesel powertrains. The former is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol that boasts 143hp and 250Nm. The engine can be ordered with a 6-speed manual while a DCT is optional. MG has given the manual petrol mild hybrid technology too. As far as the diesel is concerned, it is a 2.0-litre unit borrowed from Jeep. However, in the MG it makes only 168hp and 350Nm. One can only order this motor with a 6-speed manual. These engines aren't BS-VI compatible yet though and are available only in front wheel drive configuration. MG also has plans to get in a 7-seater version of the Hector at the Auto Expo 2020.