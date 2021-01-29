MG Hector & Maruti Suzuki Ciaz promise highest resale value, finds survey

According to the survey, MG Hector has commanded the highest resale value (around 90% in one year) in the SUV category and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the sedan category.

Droom, a used car buying and selling marketplace, has released deductions from the latest edition of its Orange Book Value (OBV) survey. The survey gives insights into the resale value of leading vehicles across multiple segments including SUV, sedan, and hatchback among others. According to the latest survey, MG Hector has commanded the highest resale value (around 90% in one year) within the C-Segment SUVs, followed by Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier. The frontrunner in the sedan category was Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, followed by Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Rapid.

OBV is a free-to-use international product and gives the price of used vehicles under 10 seconds using AI and data science from around 38 countries. So far, OBV has served more than 450 million price checking queries on its platform.

Also read: Used cars you can buy for less than Rs 3 lakh: Small city cars or a Honda City & more

OBV’s latest trends reveal that several automobiles have stayed true to their promise of dependability and performance across segments. Some of the best offerings available today in the market include MG Hector and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with compelling resale values and can be looked forward by customers, Akshay Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, Droom said.

OBV is an ingenious algorithmic pricing engine that accurately prices a used vehicle based on a scientific US patent-pending methodology. OBV covers more than 5 million products comprising cars, bikes, scooters, bicycles, and planes. For more details on Orange Book Value, visit orangebookvalue.com. It is available at Droom or as a destination website, iOS and Android App, OBV widget for 3rd party, Pricing as a Service (PaaS) dashboard and a Print Edition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.