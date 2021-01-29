MG Hector & Maruti Suzuki Ciaz promise highest resale value, finds survey

According to the survey, MG Hector has commanded the highest resale value (around 90% in one year) in the SUV category and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the sedan category.

By:January 29, 2021 10:55 AM

Droom, a used car buying and selling marketplace, has released deductions from the latest edition of its Orange Book Value (OBV) survey. The survey gives insights into the resale value of leading vehicles across multiple segments including SUV, sedan, and hatchback among others. According to the latest survey, MG Hector has commanded the highest resale value (around 90% in one year) within the C-Segment SUVs, followed by Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier. The frontrunner in the sedan category was Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, followed by Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Rapid.

OBV is a free-to-use international product and gives the price of used vehicles under 10 seconds using AI and data science from around 38 countries. So far, OBV has served more than 450 million price checking queries on its platform.

Also read: Used cars you can buy for less than Rs 3 lakh: Small city cars or a Honda City & more

OBV’s latest trends reveal that several automobiles have stayed true to their promise of dependability and performance across segments. Some of the best offerings available today in the market include MG Hector and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with compelling resale values and can be looked forward by customers, Akshay Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, Droom said.

OBV is an ingenious algorithmic pricing engine that accurately prices a used vehicle based on a scientific US patent-pending methodology. OBV covers more than 5 million products comprising cars, bikes, scooters, bicycles, and planes. For more details on Orange Book Value, visit orangebookvalue.com. It is available at Droom or as a destination website, iOS and Android App, OBV widget for 3rd party, Pricing as a Service (PaaS) dashboard and a Print Edition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

65% car buyers feel automakers should rethink service/maintenance in India: Here's why!

65% car buyers feel automakers should rethink service/maintenance in India: Here's why!

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV production starts in India: Hyundai Tucson rival launch, expected price, features

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV production starts in India: Hyundai Tucson rival launch, expected price, features

Renault Kiger makes global debut in India: Top facts about Sonet, Nexon, Vitara Brezza rivalling compact SUV

Renault Kiger makes global debut in India: Top facts about Sonet, Nexon, Vitara Brezza rivalling compact SUV

Entry-level adventure tourer bikes under Rs 4 lakh: From Hero Xpulse 200 to KTM 390 ADV

Entry-level adventure tourer bikes under Rs 4 lakh: From Hero Xpulse 200 to KTM 390 ADV

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date