MG Hector launched in India at Rs 12.18 lakh; value for money offering compared to the Harrier

After much deliberation and fanfare, MG Motors India has launched its first offering for our market, the Hector. The MG Hector price in India starts from Rs 12.18 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.88 lakh. In comparison, the Tata Harrier prices start from Rs 12.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The MG Hector is based on the Baojun 530 SUV which is sold in China. The Hector though has been revised for the Indian tastes. It is made at MG's Halol plant with a high level of localisation. This explains the very competitive pricing. The MG Hector will go head-on with the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and the upcoming Kia Seltos. It will also likely encroach on the Hyundai Tucson as well as the Volkswagen Tiguan sales.

MG offers the Hector in four trims - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Style is the base trim and is available with the petrol as well as diesel manual versions. Super sits above Style and is available with the hybrid manual in addition to the stick shift versions of the petrol and diesel. The Smart, as well as Sharp, are available only with petrol-hybrid, petrol automatic as well as diesel manual. There are five exterior colours including Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black and Burgundy Red.

In terms of powertrain, the MG Hector is available with a 143PS/250Nm, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 170PS/350Nm, 2.0-litre turbo diesel. In addition to this, the petrol is available with an optional 48V that lays claim to a fuel efficiency of 14.16kmpl. MG has paired the hybrid to a 6-speed manual while the non-hybrid motor gets the 6-speed AT (13.9kmpl). The diesel gets a 6-speed manual (17.41kmpl).

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminders, rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat tethers, ESP and vehicle stability management, traction control, hill hold control and rear parking sensors are standard on the Hector. Top trims get six airbags, around view monitor, rear-view camera, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. A power adjustable driver and passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, LED headlights and the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with i-SMART tech will be available with the Sharp trim.