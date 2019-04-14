MG Hector latest images reveal two colour options: Top facts about this ‘Internet Car’

The all-new MG Hector is set to be launched in India in the coming week and the same has been spotted testing very recently without any camouflage. The latest set of images shared by a Team-BHP reader suggests the two colour options for the Jeep Compass rivalling SUV. One of the test mules feature a metallic grey shade and has silver highlights around the grille up front and seems like a lower variant looking at the design of the silver alloy wheels. The lower variant can be seen with projector headlamps, LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), roof rails and more. The other test mule that appears in a darker shade get dual tone alloy wheels and looks like a higher variant.

MG Hector images reveal two colour options (Image Source: Team-BHP)

The MG Hector will come with a comprehensive feature list and its segment largest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be one of its key highlights. Touted as the 'Internet Car', the vehicle will have multiple smart connectivity features that will give it an edge over the competition. The SUV will come with an inbuilt 5G ready SIM and the company claims that the car will have internet connectivity even in poor connectivity areas. The MG Hector will come with an automotive voice assistant that will understand over 100 voice commands and has been developed especially keeping the Indian accents in mind.

Furthermore, the Hector will get OTA updates which means it will get updated time to time just like your smartphone without you having to visit the service center. The SUV will also get E-Call emergency response system that notifies Pulse Hub - the company's dedicated 24x7 customer management center in the case of a mishap. Prices for the upcoming MG Hector are expected to start around the Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) mark with an official launch likely by the end of May or early June.

Image Source: Team-BHP