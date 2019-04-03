MG Hector ‘Internet Car’ Decoded: Smart connectivity features explained in detail

MG Motor India recently concluded a grand event in Delhi in which it showcased the internet and connectivity capabilities of the upcoming Hector that will be its first product for India. The brand is promoting the MG Hector as the 'Internet Car' which in itself is an interesting term, to say the least. In simple words, an internet car or connected car is a car with an inbuilt internet connection on board that can be utilised for multiple operations like navigation, music streaming and a lot more. With this, the car can offer internet access not only to the occupants inside but also to devices outside the car within a certain range.

The upcoming MG Hector is being touted as India's first connected car until and unless Hyundai launches the Venue that has similar features. Powered by iSmart interface, the new MG Hector will be the only car in the segment with such exciting features and hence, will have a major advantage over its rivals. Let's take a look at what all features the MG Hector will have on offer and you might be surprised having a look at the comprehensive list.

Automotive Voice Assistant

The MG Hector will come with a voice assistant just like your Android device or iPhone and can be activated by saying "Hello MG". The voice assistant understands over 100 voice commands and recognises your voice too. The voice assistant has been developed by Nuance, especially to understand Indian accents. With its help, you can do tasks like opening and closing the sunroof and windows, set AC temperature and a lot more.

Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates

MG Hector will get Over-the-Air or OTA updates which means that the car will be updated just like your smartphone time to time and you do not need to visit a service center for the same. Just like a smartphone, you will get different themes, new applications and new entertainment package each time you receive an update.

M2M 5G Ready Embedded SIM

The upcoming MG Hector will come with an embedded SIM card from Airtel. The M2M or Machine to Machine SIM card is paired with Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) that makes it 5G ready. With this, the MG Hector makes sure that you will have internet connectivity in almost every situation. The company claims that this works even in poor network areas.

E-Call Emergency Response

The MG Hector gets E-Call emergency response system that alerts Pulse Hub, which is the company's dedicated 24x7 customer management center in case of an accident. When the airbags are deployed, e-call is activated and a text message is sent to the Pulse Hub along with the location of the car. Also, a text message is sent to the registered emergency contact numbers to notify the respective people about the mishap.

Biggest infotainment system in segment with pre-loaded apps

The MG Hector will come with the largest in segment 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity just represent the tip in terms of what all it will have on offer. Multiple apps like Gaana.com for music streaming and AccuWeather for weather forecast will be available as a part of the entertainment package.

iSmart mobile application

The MG Hector will also enable customers to download an iSmart application on their smartphones that will help them access real-time data for their car including tyre pressure and know the overall vehicle status. With the help of this app, you can lock, unlock your car, switch on the air conditioning and turn on the ignition through your smartphone.

