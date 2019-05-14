MG Hector, India’s first Internet car to be unveiled tomorrow: Top five things to know

Morris Garages India is going to officially unveil the Hector SUV tomorrow. The SUV is the SIAC owned British carmaker's first product for the Indian market. It is being manufactured at MG's plant in Halol, Gujarat. After the unveil tomorrow, the SUV will be launched in India sometime during the month of June this year. The Hector will compete in the mid-size SUV segment, however, it is going to measure significantly bigger than the competition. Rivals for the MG Hector will include Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and the likes.

Exteriors

The exteriors of the MG Hector resembles its Chinese counterpart Baojun 530. Up-front, it comes with LED daytime running lamps which sit above the main headlamp units. The fascia is dominated by a large chrome grille. In fact, there is significant use of chrome and one can find it on the fog-lamp surrounds as well. The side profile of this SUV comes with a simple design. At the back, main design highlights include LED tail-lamps which are connected along the boot-lid, faux skid plate to name a few.

Interiors

MG is expected to offer premium quality interiors in the Hector. The dashboard is going to offer soft-touch materials. The steering wheel will be wrapped in leather and so is the gear lever knob. The upholstery will be draped in leather as well, in the top-end variants. At the time of launch, the Hector will be offered in a 5-seater configuration. So far there is no official word regarding the launch of a 7-seater variant of the same.

Features

One of the main USPs of the MG Hector is going to be the long list of features that the same is going to offer. In fact, it is going to be India's first 'Internet Car'. As a segment first, it is going to get a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen system. This system will act as the control centre for all the different features that the car offers. Named as the i-Smart, this system, in addition to providing the owner with vehicle data, also help him/her control a number of its features remotely.

Engine Specifications

MG is yet to officially confirm the engine specifications of the Hector SUV. Latest reports state that this SUV will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol unit is going to be a 1.5-litre motor. While the diesel engine is likely to be a 2.0-litre unit. MG is likely to offer manual as well as automatic transmission option.

Prices

Prices for the MG Hector are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it is expected that in addition to competing in the mid-size SUV segment, the Hector will also rival against the compact SUV segment with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.