MG Hector India unveil live updates: Specifications, features and images

The MG Hector SUV was unveiled today in India. After its unveiling, the SUV is going to launch sometime during the month of June this year. The Hector is MG's first product for the Indian market. After the launch of the same, it is also going to introduce an all-electric vehicle i.e. the eZS in our country. The Hector is likely to be priced in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. With this, it is going to compete with the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. This SUV offers a number of segment first features. These include a 10.4-inch touchscreen system loaded with MG's I-Smart connected car system. In addition to this, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps, leather upholstery to name a few.