The MG Hector SUV was unveiled today in India. After its unveiling, the SUV is going to launch sometime during the month of June this year. The Hector is MG's first product for the Indian market. After the launch of the same, it is also going to introduce an all-electric vehicle i.e. the eZS in our country. The Hector is likely to be priced in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. With this, it is going to compete with the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. This SUV offers a number of segment first features. These include a 10.4-inch touchscreen system loaded with MG's I-Smart connected car system. In addition to this, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps, leather upholstery to name a few.
MG Hector India unveil live updates: Specifications, features and images
MG Hector SUV is going to launch in India sometime during the month of June this year. To compete with Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. Prices likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).
By: Ayush Arya | Updated: May 15, 2019 1:48:43 pm
That's it from us. The MG Hector is going to be launched in India in June. Stay tuned to Express Drives for all the latest updates on this SUV!
MG Motors has officially unveiled the Hector SUV today. The same is going to launch in India during the month of June this year. It is going to get petrol as well as diesel engine options to choose from. Not only this, but there will be a 48V hybrid powertrain on offer as well, paired to the petrol engine.
MG is going to start the official bookings of the Hector SUV during early June. The deliveries are also expected to commence during the first half of June. Prices will be revealed around the same time as well. Stay tuned!
The Hector is going to be offered with a total of two transmission options. The petrol engine is going to get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. While there will be a dual-clutch automatic on offer as well with the gasoline engine. The diesel engine is going to come as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol-hyrbid variant is also going to get a 6-speed manual transmission.
The MG Hector is going to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine is going to be a 1.5-litre unit. This engine is capable of churning out 143 BHP along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is going to be a 2.0-litre unit. This engine is good for 170 BHP of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. As a segment first, it is going to a 48V mild-hybrid system with the petrol derivative.
The MG Hector is going to offer the segment-leading 587-litres of boot-space.
The MG Hector is going to offer a whole array of segment first features. These include ESP + Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, rear disk brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorage points as standard. Also included in the list if a panoramic sunroof, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system to name a few.
The event for the unveiling of the MG Hector SUV has commenced. Stay tuned to get all the live updates!
The event for the unveiling of the Hector SUV is all set to commence soon. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates. Exciting news coming soon.
The 10.4-inch touchscreen system in the MG Hector, which comes with the i-Smart connected car system, is going to get a number of pre-loaded apps, much like your smartphone. The list of apps includes Gaana Premium, AccuWhether, Tom Tom IQ maps to name a few. In addition to this, this system is also going to offer a number of other features, These include Geo Fencing, real-time navigation with raffic updates, emergency response to name a few.
MG is only going to unveil the Hector today, the launch of the same is going to take place sometime during the month of June this year. Bookings for the same are also expected to commence closer to the launch date. MG Motors is currently aiming at setting-up a total of 120 dealerships initially. The company is going to expand the number to 250 in the days to come.
In accordance with the upcoming crash test regulations, the MG Hector is going to get several safety features as standard. These include dual-airbags, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with the high-speed alert system. Furthermore, this SUV is going to offer ESP, TCS, HHC and VSM along with ISOFIX child seat mounts. In addition to this, this SUV's body structure will be complaint with full-frontal, front side-offset, side impact and pedestrian protection norms.
The MG Hector is going to be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine is going to be a 1.5-litre unit. While the diesel engine is going to be a 2.0-litre unit. The SUV is going to get a manual as well as automatic transmission options. As a first in the segment, the Hector will also be offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system paired to the petrol engine.
The MG Hector SUV is going to offer a wide array of features and creature comforts. The list includes LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, LED tail-lamps along with multi-spoke alloy wheels. On the inside, this SUV is going to offer leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, vehicle start-stop button, steering mounted audio control, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity to name a few.
Much like your Google assistant, the i-Smart NextGen system in the MG Hector also gets a built-in assistant. It becomes active with the voice command "Hello MG". The linguistic system has been designed in such a way that it can recognize over 100 different commands. The system is completely button-free, as everything is voice controlled.
The MG Hector is going to launch in India during the month of June this year. The carmaker has officially confirmed that it is going to launch an all-electric SUV in India after that i.e. sometime during late this year. The same is going to be the eZS which was recently unveiled. The MG eZS is also going to get the carmaker's i-Smart connected car technology. This electric vehicle is expected to offer a range of 250 km.
Since MG is a subsidiary of Chinese automaker SIAC, the Hector shares its platform and its overall design with the Chinese-spec Baojun 530. This SUV is sold in the Cambodian market as the Chevrolet Captiva and in the Indonesian-spec Wuling Almaz. That said, MG has tuned everything according to the Indian market. Be it the interiors, additional design alterations along with the features and creature comforts.
Though the Hector is going to compete in the mid-size SUV segment, in terms of its size, it is going to match with SUVs from a segment above. Dimensionally, this SUV is going to measure 4,655 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and 1,760 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,750 mm while the ground clearance at 192 mm.
We expect that MG is going to price the Hector somewhere in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of this, its main competitors will include the likes of Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500. However, it's base variants will compete with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks. On the other hand, it's top-spec variants will take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.
MG is going to manufacture the Hector SUV at its plant in Halol, Gujarat. This is the same manufacturing facility which was used by General Motors before it ceased its operation in India. The Hector is going to get high levels of localization. As a result of this, we expect its prices to be quite aggressive.
With the help of the built-in SIM card, the i-Smart system in the MG Hector is going to offer over the air updates, just like a Tesla. With the help of this, the system is always going to stay up to date with the latest software and apps. As a result of this, one does not have to visit a dealership every time there is a new version of the software on offer. It will be like using your Smartphone which gets a new look along with new feature when an update comes along.
MG Motors has equipped the Hector with its i-Smart connected car technology. The SUV comes with a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen system. It gets an 'always on' SIM card. Though this, the system offers a number of features in the arena of Artificial intelligence and Infotainment. The system is also loaded with a number of built-in apps. Just like your smartphone, these will allow you to perform a number of activities, be it listening to songs or checking the day's weather.
Welcome readers! MG motors is all set to unveil its first product for the Indian market i.e. the Hector today. This SUV will fall in the mid-size SUV segment. Stay tuned to this live blog as we bring you all the details straight from the unveiling event of the Hector.