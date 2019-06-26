MG Hector India launch tomorrow: Five key things to look out for

MG's 'Internet Car', the Hector SUV is all set to make its official debut in India tomorrow. Based on the Chinese spec Baojun 530, the Hector will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier. Its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. The MG Hector is going to be manufactured in India at SIAC's Halol plant in Gujarat. This SUV is going to have 75 per cent localization and hence it will help MG in keeping the prices of this vehicle competitive. Bookings for the Hector have already been opened. One can either visit an MG dealership for the same or book it through the automaker's official website by depositing a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Sheer Size

One of the major USPs of the MG Hector is going to be its sheer size. At 4655 mm in length, it is the biggest in its segment. This should ideally translate into more space on the inside. The Hector, in future, is going to get a 7-seater variant. The third row of seats will be accommodated in the current spec version only, without any change to the body or the chassis. The Hector also offers the best-in-class wheelbase at 2750 mm.

Powerful Engines

The MG Hector will offer multiple powertrain options. It will get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of churning out 143 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine as well. It is good for 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine will also be offered with a 48-V mild-hybrid option. The petrol engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a DCT. The diesel engine, as well as the petrol-hybrid, will only get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Feature Loaded

The MG Hector will get a 10.4-inch, vertical touchscreen infotainment system which comes with MG's i-Smart connected car technology. The system offers a total of 50 connected car features and comes with a voice assistant. The voice assistant can be used for operating the sunroof, climate control, windows and other features of the vehicle. The equipment list of the MG Hector also includes leather upholstery, LED projector headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, 360-degree around view camera, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps to name a few.

Safety

In terms of safety, the MG Hector, right from the base variant onwards, offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, Hill-Hold Control, rear parking sensors along with rear disk brakes. Higher spec trims come with side and curtain airbags along with heated ORVMs.

Prices

The MG Hector SUV, competing in the mid-size SUV segment, and despite its sheer size which matches with the likes of a full-size SUV, is going to price somewhere in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).