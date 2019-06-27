MG Hector India Launch Live Updates: Get Prices, Features, Specifications and More

MG Hector SUV, the maiden product of the Chinese owned British car manufacturer is going to be launched in India today. It will retail in a total of four different variants. These are namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The MG Hector will offer three different powertrain options. It will get a 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine. In addition to this, there will be a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine on offer as well. Furthermore, this SUV will get a petrol-hybrid option as well which comes with a 48V mild-hyrbid set-up. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual as standard. The petrol-only variants are also going to get an option of a DCT automatic unit. Prices of the MG Hector are expected to fall in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. As a result of this, it will compete against the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass as well as Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.