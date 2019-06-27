MG Hector SUV, the maiden product of the Chinese owned British car manufacturer is going to be launched in India today. It will retail in a total of four different variants. These are namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The MG Hector will offer three different powertrain options. It will get a 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine. In addition to this, there will be a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine on offer as well. Furthermore, this SUV will get a petrol-hybrid option as well which comes with a 48V mild-hyrbid set-up. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual as standard. The petrol-only variants are also going to get an option of a DCT automatic unit. Prices of the MG Hector are expected to fall in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. As a result of this, it will compete against the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass as well as Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.
MG Hector India Launch Live Updates: Get Prices, Features, Specifications and More
MG Hector India launch live updates: MG Hector is all set to make its debut in India today. Its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).
By: Ayush Arya | Updated: June 27, 2019 9:21:09 am
After the launch of the Hector, MG Motors is going to launch an all-electric SUV i.e. the eZS in India. The car manufacturer has confirmed that the eZS is going to make its debut in our country later this year. Though the exact powertrain specifications of the same are unknown, reports suggest that the same is going to offer a driving range of around 250 km on a single charge. When launched, it is expected to be priced around INR 30 lakh. Its main competitor is going to be the Hyundai Kona.
Morris Garages or MG Motors is owned by the Chinese company SIAC. The Hector is essentially a derivative of the Baojun 530 sold in the Chinese market. The two SUVs are exactly identical when it comes to their interiors as well as exterior design. The latest generation Chevrolet Captiva is also a derivative of the Baojun 530.
We expected that the MG Hector is going to be priced somewhere in between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of this, this SUV is going to compete in multiple segments. Its lower variants are going to rival against the likes of Hyundai Creta as well as the Nissan Kicks. On the other hand, the top-spec trims will compete against the likes of Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass.
The MG Hector is going to be manufactured in India at MG Motors' plant which is situated in Halol, Gujarat. This is the same manufacturing facility which was used by General Motors before they ceased their operation in India. This SUV is going to have 75 per cent localization. The same is going to help the automaker is keeping its prices competitive.
MG Hector, the long-anticipated SUV from the iconic British marquee which is now being owned by Chinese SIAC, will make its official debut in India today. Set to compete in the mid-size SUV segment, the Hector is going to be India's first 'Internet Car'. Stay tuned as we will be bringing you all the updates straight from the launch event of this SUV.