MG Hector, Hector Plus DCT variants discontinued: Prices hiked by up to Rs 56,000

The prices of the MG Hector and Hector Plus have been hiked by up to Rs 56,000, depending on the variant. MG Motor India has also discontinued the petrol DCT variants of these SUVs.

MG Hector is a very popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market. Hitherto, the Hector was offered in both petrol DCT as well as petrol CVT variants. But now, MG has discontinued its petrol DCT variants, possibly owing to more demand for CVT variants. Moreover, the company has also hiked the prices of the MG Hector and Hector Plus’ six/seven-seater versions by up to Rs 56,000, depending on the variant.

Watch Video: MG Hector Review – India’s First Internet Car:

The prices of the MG Hector have gone up by up to Rs 55,000 and it now retails between Rs 13.94 lakh – Rs 19.90 lakh. MG Hector Plus, on the other hand, have become dearer by up to Rs 56,000. The new prices of the MG Hector Plus six-seater range between Rs 18.44 lakh – Rs 20.49 lakh while the prices of its seven-seater version range between Rs 15.94 lakh – Rs 19.89 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Talking about specifications, the new MG Hector and the Hector Plus is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It develops 141 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The same engine is offered with a non-hybrid set-up too that comes mated to an 8-step CVT. The Hector series also gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The diesel mill is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.