MG Hector gets its first OTA update: How to update yours and get new features

MG Hector, the maiden product of the British carmaker in India has now received its first set of OTA (over the air) updates. The updates, which can be downloaded by the owner without going to a service station, bring new features along with technological enhancements to the Hector's 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. With this update, the MG Hector now officially gets Apple Car Play connectivity. Earlier, it was available with just Android Auto support. The MG Hector is connected to the internet with the help of an on-board SIM card.

“As the pioneer of internet cars in India, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of technology leadership in the automotive space. With the first over-the-air update in the Indian automotive industry, we are redefining the in-car experience and will continue to delight customers with more updates in the future,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

The MG Hector was launched in India during the month of June this year. Within a month, its booking soared to 28,000 and with a monthly production capacity of just 2,500 units, MG decided to halt further bookings in August. With the carmaker ironing things out on the production side thanks to the commencement of an extra shift, bookings were re-opened during the last week of September this year. MG has announced that the total number of bookings for the Hector has now reached the mark of 36,000.

The MG Hector is priced from Rs 12.48 lakh to Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative gets a 1.5-litre, turbocharged engine. On the other hand, the diesel derivative comes with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged unit. Both the engines are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Furthermore, the Hector gets an additional variant which gets a 48V mild-hyrbid system paired to the petrol derivative.