MG Motor offers free car sanitisation at home: Offer details explained

MG Motor sanitisation service will be free of cost and valid through the month of August. The service will be carried out at the car owner's home.

MG Motor is marking MG Hector’s first birthday in India and to celebrate the occasion, has started a new initiative called MG Sewa Parents First. MG says the initiative has been designed for the safety of our parents. The manufacturer is extending car sanitisation to its customers’ parents’ car. The service covers cars from any make or model. A gesture to extend gratitude to its customers, the sanitisation service will be free of cost and will be valid till the 31st of August.

MG customers can contact an MG dealership in their parent’s hometown and book an appointment for the service. The sanitisation will be done at their home free of cost.

MG Hector was launched in India in June last year and has been a successful product for the manufacturer, competing in the hot-selling segment of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass and the likes. MG Motor also launched the larger Hector Plus this month in the country.

In related news, Hyundai Motor India Ltd also recently announced a 17-day nationwide car sanitisation initiative across all its workshops during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under this, customers can avail of special incentives and offers on sanitisation of their Hyundai cars. The drive started on 15th July and will go on till 31st July.

The Hyundai Hygiene Drive includes a free 50-point general check-up and hi-touch points sanitization. Customers can also give their car’s interior a complete smoke sanitisation at Rs 599. Complete interior surface sanitisation is also available at a starting price of Rs 999. An exterior dry wash makes part of the services offered under this drive at Rs 340.

