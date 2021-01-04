MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

It is likely that this feature as well as the chit-chat voice command from the MG Hector Plus will be introduced in this facelifted model.

By:Updated: Jan 04, 2021 3:47 PM
MG Hector Facebook group

The MG Hector facelift will likely be launched this week. Along with the Hector Plus 7-seater that will be launched on January 7, 2021, the Hector facelift will also be introduced. It has been two years since Hector debuted in the Indian market. This SUV though gets way more features than other cars in the segment. It is not only bigger but also now with the addition of seven seats in the upcoming Plus model, it makes for a unique proposition. Express Drives has now learnt that the Hector facelift will not only have new features like cooled seats and auto-dimming IRVM but also its in-car infotainment will have a unique proposition. The MG Hector facelift’s infotainment system can now understand Hinglish. There are going to be 35+ such commands that the system will understand. Functions like “temperature kum karo”, “FM chalao” and so on will be understood by the iSMART system.

MG Hector Facebook group

It is likely that this feature as well as the chit-chat feature from the Hector Plus will be introduced in this facelifted model. There could only be the addition of the bench seat at the rear or in the middle. The MG Hector facelift will continue with the same set of 1.5-litre petrol as well as 2.0-litre diesel engines. There will be no state of tune difference in the engines as well. MG might introduce the diesel-automatic this time around. In other news, the MG Hector Plus 7-seater model will likely not have additional features than the 6-seater version.

MG India reported that they have received more than 5,000 bookings of the Hector last month. It is likely that customers will get delivery of the facelifted version now. Currently, the MG Hector locks horns with the Tata Harrier as well as the Mahindra XUV500. The latter is the other 7-seater model available right now in this segment. This is apart from the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

Image: MG Hector Facebook group

