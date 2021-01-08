MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

The MG Hector range has just been updated for the 2021 model-year facelift. While some changes are cosmetic, the Hector has been given some tech upgrades as it now understands English and Hindi voice commands.

The MG Hector 2021 facelift has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, MG Motor India also launched the new Hector Plus 7-Seater model. Subsequently, Hector Plus 6-Seater model has seen a price revision as well. The highest spec Hector on sale is the Hector Plus 6-Seater in the diesel-powered Sharp variant — priced at Rs 19.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The new upgrade to the facelift has empowered the Hector range with a tweak to its styling and a few tech upgrades. But one feature, in particular, we found fascinating in the new Hector includes the upgrade to the MG iSmart connected vehicle feature.

MG Hector iSmart can understand to Hindi and English commands

The MG Hector facelift’s iSmart connected vehicle system now understands Hinglish (English+Hindi). The Hector’s system was already programmed to understand English voice-activated commands. Now, 31 new Hindi voice commands have been included in the programming to do similar functions. Wake up the system by saying; “Hello MG”, followed by commands in Hindi to perform various automated functions like — open or close the sunroof, change HVAC settings, toggle through the audio or music player, and navigation.

To know how the new Hinglish commands work, watch our walkaround video of the new 2021 MG Hector facelift:

The full list of Hindi and English (Hinglish) voice commands in the new 2021 MG Hector facelift:

S.No Function Command Command 1 Play radio Radio chalao Radio चलाओ 2 Radio Bajao Radio बजाओ 3 Switch on AM/play AM AM chalao AM चलाओ 4 Play FM radio/play FM FM Bajao/ FM बजाओ 5 FM Chalao FM चलाओ 6 Next station Agla Radio Station अगला Radio स्टेशन 7 Previous station Pichla Radio Station पिछला Radio स्टेशन 8 Increase the volume / Volume up Volume badhao Volume बढ़ाओ 9 Volume down Volume Kam Karo Volume कम करो 10 Open the sunroof Sunroof Kholo Sunroof खोलो 11 Khul Ja Sim Sim खुल जा सिम सिम 12 Close the sunroof Sunroof Band Kar do Sunroof बंद कर दो 13 AC on please auto AC on AC on kardo AC ON कर दो 14 AC off please auto AC off AC Band Kar do AC बंद कर दो 15 Temperature up Temperature badha do Temperature बढ़ा दो 16 Mujhe Thand Lag Rahi hai मुझे ठण्ड लग रही है 17 Cool down / Temperature down Temperature kum kar do Temperature कम कर दो 18 Mujhe Garmi lag rahi hai मुझे गर्मी लग रही है 19 Increase fan speed Fan speed badha do Fan Speed बढ़ा दो 20 Decrease fan speed Fan Speed Kam Kar do Fan Speed कम कर दो 21 Next song Agla Gaana अगला गाना 22 Previous song Pichla Gaana पिछला गाना 23 Play favourite song Mere Waale Gaane Baja do मेरे वाले गाने बजा दो 24 Switch to navigation Navigation Chalao Navigation चलाओ 25 Find gas station/petrol pump Petrol Pump Dhundho Petrol Pump ढूंढो 26 Find hospital Hospital Dhundho Hospital ढूंढो 27 Find restaurant Restaraunt Dhundho Restaraunt ढूंढो 28 Go home Ghar Chalo Ghar चलो 29 Go to office Office Chalo Office चलो 30 Kaam Par Chale काम पर चले 31 Play Music Music Chalao Music चलाओ

Scroll/Swipe left to view full table

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.