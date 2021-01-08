MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

The MG Hector 2021 facelift has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, MG Motor India also launched the new Hector Plus 7-Seater model. Subsequently, Hector Plus 6-Seater model has seen a price revision as well. The highest spec Hector on sale is the Hector Plus 6-Seater in the diesel-powered Sharp variant — priced at Rs 19.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The new upgrade to the facelift has empowered the Hector range with a tweak to its styling and a few tech upgrades. But one feature, in particular, we found fascinating in the new Hector includes the upgrade to the MG iSmart connected vehicle feature.
The MG Hector facelift’s iSmart connected vehicle system now understands Hinglish (English+Hindi). The Hector’s system was already programmed to understand English voice-activated commands. Now, 31 new Hindi voice commands have been included in the programming to do similar functions. Wake up the system by saying; “Hello MG”, followed by commands in Hindi to perform various automated functions like — open or close the sunroof, change HVAC settings, toggle through the audio or music player, and navigation.
|S.No
|Function
|Command
|Command
|1
|Play radio
|Radio chalao
|Radio चलाओ
|2
|Radio Bajao
|Radio बजाओ
|3
|Switch on AM/play AM
|AM chalao
|AM चलाओ
|4
|Play FM radio/play FM
|FM Bajao/
|FM बजाओ
|5
|FM Chalao
|FM चलाओ
|6
|Next station
|Agla Radio Station
|अगला Radio स्टेशन
|7
|Previous station
|Pichla Radio Station
|पिछला Radio स्टेशन
|8
|Increase the volume /Volume up
|Volume badhao
|Volume बढ़ाओ
|9
|Volume down
|Volume Kam Karo
|Volume कम करो
|10
|Open the sunroof
|Sunroof Kholo
|Sunroof खोलो
|11
|Khul Ja Sim Sim
|खुल जा सिम सिम
|12
|Close the sunroof
|Sunroof Band Kar do
|Sunroof बंद कर दो
|13
|AC on pleaseauto AC on
|AC on kardo
|AC ON कर दो
|14
|AC off pleaseauto AC off
|AC Band Kar do
|AC बंद कर दो
|15
|Temperature up
|Temperature badha do
|Temperature बढ़ा दो
|16
|Mujhe Thand Lag Rahi hai
|मुझे ठण्ड लग रही है
|17
|Cool down / Temperature down
|Temperature kum kar do
|Temperature कम कर दो
|18
|Mujhe Garmi lag rahi hai
|मुझे गर्मी लग रही है
|19
|Increase fan speed
|Fan speed badha do
|Fan Speed बढ़ा दो
|20
|Decrease fan speed
|Fan Speed Kam Kar do
|Fan Speed कम कर दो
|21
|Next song
|Agla Gaana
|अगला गाना
|22
|Previous song
|Pichla Gaana
|पिछला गाना
|23
|Play favourite song
|Mere Waale Gaane Baja do
|मेरे वाले गाने बजा दो
|24
|Switch to navigation
|Navigation Chalao
|Navigation चलाओ
|25
|Find gas station/petrol pump
|Petrol Pump Dhundho
|Petrol Pump ढूंढो
|26
|Find hospital
|Hospital Dhundho
|Hospital ढूंढो
|27
|Find restaurant
|Restaraunt Dhundho
|Restaraunt ढूंढो
|28
|Go home
|Ghar Chalo
|Ghar चलो
|29
|Go to office
|Office Chalo
|Office चलो
|30
|Kaam Par Chale
|काम पर चले
|31
|Play Music
|Music Chalao
|Music चलाओ
Scroll/Swipe left to view full table
