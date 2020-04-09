MG Hector diesel gets expensive in BS6 avatar: Prices, features and specs

MG India has finally upgraded the Hector diesel to comply with BS6 emission norms. The prices of the diesel variant have been announced and prices have risen by up to Rs 45,000.

Morris Garages India has finally introduced the BS6 compliant diesel version of the Hector SUV. While the engine is the same unit borrowed from the Compass, the Multijet II powered Hector gets more expensive. The BS6 diesel variant now starts from Rs 13.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector diesel has become around Rs 40,000-45,000 dearer in order to comply with the stricter emission standards.

The Hector diesel is offered in four variants – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The prices of the lower Style and Super variants have risen by Rs 40,000 while the Smart and Sharp trim levels are now dearer by around Rs 45,000.

The engine in the Hector in the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Despite being upgraded BS6, as expected the engine has not lost any performance. It churns out 168hp and 350Nm of torque as it did before. The engine only comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and there is still no automatic on offer.

The features list remains identical to before in all four trim levels for the Hector. It continues to offer a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, automatic climate control, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and the MG’s iSmart connected-car technology.

The petrol variant of the Hector was already upgraded to BS6 in February 2020. It offers the option of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 143 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual or the DCT automatic. The engine is also offered with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The Hector petrol is priced between Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The variant wise ex-showroom prices of the MG Hector diesel BS6 are as follows:-

Style: Rs 13.88 lakh

Super: Rs 14.88 lakh

Smart: Rs 16.32 lakh

Sharp: Rs 17.72 lakh

