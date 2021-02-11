MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Those using the DCT version have often complained of a lower fuel efficiency plus the gearbox also acts up funny. MG has listened to these complaints and has now introduced the MG Hector CVT trim.

By:Updated: Feb 11, 2021 12:40 PM

The MG Hector always had a good standing in the Indian market. Consistently, MG has been selling more than 3,000 units each month. At one point in time, the bookings were halted as the company as struggling to keep up with the demand. Now with another shift in place, the demands are being met. The Hector, as per owners, is a vastly niggle-free product as well. However, those using the DCT version have often complained of a lower fuel efficiency plus the gearbox also acts up funny. MG has listened to these complaints and has now introduced the MG Hector CVT trim. The MG Hector CVT is available only in the five and six-seater guise. The recently launched, 7-seater, MG Hector Plus doesn’t get this option. With the addition of this new variant, now the Hector is available in four different configurations – petrol-hybrid manual, diesel manual, petrol-DCT, and petrol-CVT.

Prices of the MG Hector CVT start from Rs 16.51 lakh -18.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings have started and deliveries will happen from next week onwards. The petrol engine makes 143hp of power and 250Nm. It is paired with an 8-step CVT. There is also the Eco as well as Sport mode. The mileage is better than that of the DCT and being a CVT, it is expected to be reliable as well. There are no changes in the feature list and hence whatever changes were incorporated in the MY21 Hector will be found in the Hector CVT. The infotainment system has been updated and it brings along with it a fresh new linguistic capability and multiple other voice commands too have been added.

Recently the MG Hector was also voted as the one with the highest resale value in its class. This should boost customer confidence and the word on the street is that the MG also has good aftersales. So, this Hector-CVT should sell decently amongst cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

eBikeGo to begin EV battery recycling: Exploring partnerships with e-waste management entities

eBikeGo to begin EV battery recycling: Exploring partnerships with e-waste management entities

MG Hector to get petrol CVT model: New variant launch on Feb 11

MG Hector to get petrol CVT model: New variant launch on Feb 11

2021 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S launched: Both bikes get this safety feature as standard now

2021 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S launched: Both bikes get this safety feature as standard now

Renault Kiger production starts: Tata Nexon rival's expected launch, price, specs

Renault Kiger production starts: Tata Nexon rival's expected launch, price, specs

Vehicle registrations witness 10 % drop in January 2021: Only tractor segment reports growth

Vehicle registrations witness 10 % drop in January 2021: Only tractor segment reports growth

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival