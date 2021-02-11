MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Those using the DCT version have often complained of a lower fuel efficiency plus the gearbox also acts up funny. MG has listened to these complaints and has now introduced the MG Hector CVT trim.

The MG Hector always had a good standing in the Indian market. Consistently, MG has been selling more than 3,000 units each month. At one point in time, the bookings were halted as the company as struggling to keep up with the demand. Now with another shift in place, the demands are being met. The Hector, as per owners, is a vastly niggle-free product as well. However, those using the DCT version have often complained of a lower fuel efficiency plus the gearbox also acts up funny. MG has listened to these complaints and has now introduced the MG Hector CVT trim. The MG Hector CVT is available only in the five and six-seater guise. The recently launched, 7-seater, MG Hector Plus doesn’t get this option. With the addition of this new variant, now the Hector is available in four different configurations – petrol-hybrid manual, diesel manual, petrol-DCT, and petrol-CVT.

Prices of the MG Hector CVT start from Rs 16.51 lakh -18.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings have started and deliveries will happen from next week onwards. The petrol engine makes 143hp of power and 250Nm. It is paired with an 8-step CVT. There is also the Eco as well as Sport mode. The mileage is better than that of the DCT and being a CVT, it is expected to be reliable as well. There are no changes in the feature list and hence whatever changes were incorporated in the MY21 Hector will be found in the Hector CVT. The infotainment system has been updated and it brings along with it a fresh new linguistic capability and multiple other voice commands too have been added.

Recently the MG Hector was also voted as the one with the highest resale value in its class. This should boost customer confidence and the word on the street is that the MG also has good aftersales. So, this Hector-CVT should sell decently amongst cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier.

