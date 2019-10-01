MG Hector clocks 2,608 unit sales in September: MG Motors to ramp-up production from November

MG Hector, the maiden product of the British marquee in India has been garnering decent sales figures since its launch. Continuing its winning streak, the mid-size SUV has clocked a retail sales figure of 2,608 units during the month of September 2019. Hector was launched in India during the month of June this year. Within a month, MG Motors had to halt the bookings in lieu of the demand beyond the company's initial expectation with bookings soaring up to a figure of 21,000 resulting in the SUVs being booked completely for the year 2019. Bookings for the Hector were re-opened on 29th September on the back of MG's plans to ramp-up its production capacity. With things ironing out from the suppliers' end, MG Motors plans to start a second shift of operations from the month of November 2019.

The MG Hector retails in India with petrol as well as a diesel engine option. According to the carmaker, close to half of the bookings have been received for the petrol derivatives. Furthermore, most of the buyers are opting for the top two trims i.e. the Smart and the Sharp which are loaded with features right up-to-the brim. The equipment list of the MG Hector includes LED projector headlamps, dynamic LED turn indicators, a panoramic sunroof, a flat-floor, ambient lighting, soft-touch materials, leather upholstery among others. However, the biggest highlight of this vehicle is its 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen system. Loaded with MG's iSmart connected car system, this unit acts as the centre of operations for the vehicle while at the same time providing a number of infotainment and 'Smart Car' features.

The MG Hector was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.18 lakh with its top-spec variant retailing at Rs 16.88 lakh. However, ahead of the re-opening its bookings, MG Motors has increased the prices of this SUV ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 depending on the variant. As a result of this, the prices of the Hector now fall in the range of Rs 12.48 lakh to Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Inputs: PTI