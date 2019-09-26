MG Hector bookings to re-open on 29th September: Here’s how you can book yours!

Bookings for the MG Hector are set to be re-opened starting 29th September. Launched in June this year, the mid-size SUV from the British marquee had garnered 21,000 bookings within a month. With a monthly production of 2,000 units, the SUV was booked completely for the year 2019. In lieu of this, MG took the decision to temporarily halt bookings, in July, with an announcement of increasing the monthly production capacity of this SUV to 3,000 units. The MG Hector retails in four trim levels and is available with petrol, petrol-hybrid and diesel powertrains. The company has revealed that the top two trims i.e. the Style and Sharp are in high demand. Also, close to 50 per cent of the bookings received so far have been for the petrol derivatives.

The engine line-up of the MG Hector consists of a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 143 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine on offer as well. This unit is good for 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the petrol derivative is also available with a 7-speed DCT automatic. Not only this, but there is also a mild-hyrbid variant of the MG Hector on offer in India with comes with a 48V set-up with the petrol engine.

The biggest highlight of the Hector is its 10.4-inch touchscreen system mounted in a vertical orientation. The screen, much like the one available on a Tesla Model 3, acts as the centre for all vehicle operations. The Hector comes equipped with the iSmart connected car system through which one can have access to a number of smart-car features. The prices of the MG Hector falls in-between the range of Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom). One can either book the Hector, starting 29th September, on MG's official Indian website or at any of the brand's dealerships.