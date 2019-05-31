MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June

MG Motors has announced that it is going to commence the bookings of the Hector SUV in India from the 4th of June this year. These bookings will be done across 120 touch-points along with MG Motors official website. The car manufacturer plans to expand its dealership outlets to 250 by the month of September this year. So far, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch date of the Hector. However, MG has said that it is soon going to commence dealer dispatches and hence, we expect the launch to take place sometime soon.

The MG Hector is expected to sport a price tag ranging in-between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. This will put it in contention in the mid-size SUV segment against the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. Interestingly, Hector's base and mid-spec variants will also post competition to the Hyundai Creta as well as the Nissan Kicks.

The engine line-up of the MG Hector will consist of petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine is going to be a 1.5-litre, turbocharged 4-cylinder unit. It will be capable of churning out 143 hp of power. Interestingly, this engine is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The diesel engine in the Hector is a 2.0-litre unit. This engine is capable of churning out 170 hp of power. As standard, this SUV is going to get a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre, turbo petrol, will also be available with a DCT unit.

In sync with what the Indian consumer is currently demanding, MG has loaded the Hector with a plethora of features and creature comforts. The highlight of all these is the vertically mounted 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This unit acts as the command centre for all the vehicle operations. Other creature comforts on the vehicle include LED daytime running lights, LED automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker sound system, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat along with 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat to name few.