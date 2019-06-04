MG Hector bookings open: How to book your Tata Harrier challenger

MG Motors has today commenced the official bookings of the Hector SUV in India. The Hector can be booked for a token amount of Rs 50,000 at any of the 120 MG dealerships across India. Furthermore, India's first 'Internet Car' can also be booked at the car manufacturer's official Indian website. The official launch date of the MG Hector is yet to be revealed. Based on the Chinese spec Baojun 530, the Hector is expected to priced in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. As a result of this, it will compete against the likes of Tata Harrier as well as the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass on either end of its price spectrum.

The engine line-up of the MG Hector will consist of one petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit. It can produce 141 bhp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine in the MG Hector is going to be a 2.0-litre, turbocharged unit. This engine can produce 170 bhp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. As standard, the MG Hector is going to get a 6-speed manual transmission. However, the petrol engine will also be offered with a DCT gearbox as well. Things do not stop here, as a segment first, MG will be offering the Hector with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This system will be available only with the petrol engine.

The MG Hector will be offered with a host of features and creature comforts. The highlight of these is going to be the vertical touchscreen system which will offer a wide array of connectivity features. The Hector comes with voice command feature which can be used for operating a number of its features like opening the sunroof and playing your favourite playlist. In addition to this, there are LED projector headlamps, leather upholstery, power adjustable seats for the driver and passenger, a panoramic sunroof to name a few. The MG Hector will be offered in a total of two variants namely Style and Super.