50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

MG Hector was launched some eight months in India and now the manufacturer says that it has registered 50,000 bookings. The Hector comes with several segment-first features and has come to be a stern contender in its segment.

By:Updated: February 20, 2020 12:18:34 PM

MG Hector was launched in India in July last year and now word is that the SUV has garnered healthy popularity raking in 50,000 units. The manufacturer has also stated that a total of 20,000 units have been sold in a time span of about eight months. The manufacturer has expanded its operational footprint to over 200 centers across India and aims to expand the number to 250 by March 2020. MG India is also planning to make the Gloster available in the market by Diwali 2020.

MG Hector is available in a total of 11 combinations across four variants: Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. It comes with three engine options – Petrol, Petrol Hybrid, and Diesel – with the petrol engine available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

What makes this feature-loaded SUV a hit?

Right from the base variant, the Hector comes with dual-front airbags, ESC, ESP, Hill Hold Control, ABS, EBD, BA, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable ORVMs, basic music system with 4-speakers among other features.

The Super variant of the Hector comes with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED headlamps, 17-inch silver alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, cruise control, shark fin antenna to name a few. Moving on to the Smart variant, it offers additional features such as the i-smart internet car technology with online navigation with live traffic details, online voice recognition with over 100 voice commands, side airbags, 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, floating turn indicators, leather upholstery among others.

The top-spec Sharp variant of the MG Hector offers features such as dual-pane panoramic sunroof, curtain airbags, 7-inch coloured MID display, 360 degrees around view camera, heated ORVMS, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, rain0sensing wipers to name a few.

10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

“The Hector continues its’ strong momentum in the Indian market, crossing the 50,000-mark in terms of bookings received in just 8 months since its launch. We continue to accelerate this momentum by opening new brand outlets closer to our prospective customers in tier-I and tier-II cities. With plans to launch the Hector Plus six-seat family version in Q3 2020, we aim to further strengthen the Hector brand in India,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said.

MG Hector was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.18 lakh with its range-topping variant retailing at Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices of the SUV were increased by a maximum of Rs 40,000 in the month of September. And hence, the prices of the Hector now ranges from Rs 12.48 lakh to Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

