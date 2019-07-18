MG Hector bookings closed: Sold out for 2019

Bookings for the recently launched MG Hector SUV has now been officially closed. The SIAC owned British car manufacturer has announced the same through official communication. The statement from MG Motors India says that the Hector has been completely sold out for the year 2019. As a result of this and in order to ensure 'customer satisfaction', the company has decided to temporarily shut down the bookings for the SUV. The MG Hector was launched in India on June 27 this year. Bookings for the same were open from June 4th. At the time of the launch, MG had announced that the total bookings have already reached the mark of 10,000. At the time of closing the bookings, the number has swelled up to 21,000.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said that “Our first product, MG HECTOR, has received an overwhelming response and we are unable to cater to such high initial demand. We are, therefore, closing bookings temporarily as this will help ensure timely and orderly deliveries for our customers who have shown tremendous confidence in MG. We are also working with our component suppliers to ramp up production in a gradual manner without any compromise on quality,”.

MG Motors India us currently manufacturing the Hector at its Halol plant which is located in the state of Gujarat. The company has announced that it plans to increase the production of the Hector up to 3,000 units per month by October this year. The MG Hector is available in four different trim levels in India. The company says that the top-two trims i.e. the Smart and Sharp are in the highest demand. Also, almost 50 per cent of the bookings has been registered for the petrol derivatives of this SUV.

The MG Hector comes with a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of churning out 143 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is good for 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the standard petrol and diesel derivatives, MG is also offering the Hector in a petrol-hybrid trim which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid set-up. As standard, the entire range comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol derivative also comes with a 7-speed DCT. Prices for the MG Hector falls in-between the range of Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Motors will announce the re-opening of the bookings of the Hector soon.