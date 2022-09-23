MG Hector, Astor prices hiked by Rs 28,000

MG has hiked prices for the Hector, Hector Plus, and the Astor for the second time this year and the new prices are up by Rs 28,000 on select models.

MG has hiked prices for the Hector, Hector Plus, and the Astor SUVs by up to Rs 28,000. This is the second time this year the SUVs are witnessing a price hike, as MG hiked prices for the Hector and Hector Plus in April, while the Astor saw a price increase in July this year.

The Hector will soon receive a facelift, while the MG Gloster and the new ZS EV have not been affected by the price hike.

MG Hector price hike details

The MG Hector has seen an increase in price that ranges between Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000 for both, petrol and diesel variants.

MG Hector Petrol New Price Old Price Hike Style MT Rs 14.43 lakh Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 28,000 Shine MT Rs 15.48 lakh Rs 15.20 lakh Rs 28,000 Shine CVT Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 16.40 lakh Rs 28,000 Smart MT Hybrid Rs 17.40 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 20,000 Smart CVT Rs 18.00 lakh Rs 17.80 lakh Rs 20,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 18.75 lakh Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 20,000 Sharp CVT Rs 19.73 lakh Rs 19.48 lakh Rs 25,000

MG Hector Diesel New Price Old Price Hike Style Rs 15.97 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh Rs 28,000 Shine Rs 17.48 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 28,000 Smart Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 20,000 Sharp Rs 20.36 lakh Rs 20.11 lakh Rs 25,000

MG Hector Plus price hike

The MG Hector Plus, the three-row version of the Hector has witnessed a price hike between Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000, while the Super diesel variant and the 7-seater Style petrol manual variant see no price hike.

Hector Plus 6S Petrol New Price Old Price Hike Smart CVT Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 18.65 lakh Rs 25,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 19.50 lakh Rs 19.25 lakh Rs 25,000 Sharp CVT Rs 20.50 lakh Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 25,000

Hector Plus 6S Diesel New Price Old Price Hike Super Rs 17.73 lakh — — Smart Rs 19.55 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh Rs 25,000 Sharp Rs 21.00 lakh Rs 20.75 lakh Rs 25,000

Hector Plus 7S Petrol New Price Old Price Hike Style MT Rs 14.94 lakh — — Super MT Hybrid Rs 16.44 lakh Rs 16.16 lakh Rs 28,000

Hector Plus 7S Diesel New Price Old Price Hike Style MT Rs 16.43 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh Rs 28,000 Super MT Rs 17.48 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 28,000 Smart MT Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 25,000 Select MT Rs 20.35 lakh Rs 20.10 lakh Rs 25,000

MG Astor price hike details

The MG Astor sees a price hike of Rs 10,000 on all variants apart from the EX trims that was launched in July this year.