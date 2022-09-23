MG Hector, Astor prices hiked by Rs 28,000

MG has hiked prices for the Hector, Hector Plus, and the Astor SUVs by up to Rs 28,000. This is the second time this year the SUVs are witnessing a price hike, as MG hiked prices for the Hector and Hector Plus in April, while the Astor saw a price increase in July this year.
The Hector will soon receive a facelift, while the MG Gloster and the new ZS EV have not been affected by the price hike.
MG Hector price hike details
The MG Hector has seen an increase in price that ranges between Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000 for both, petrol and diesel variants.
The MG Hector Plus, the three-row version of the Hector has witnessed a price hike between Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000, while the Super diesel variant and the 7-seater Style petrol manual variant see no price hike.
Hector Plus 6S Petrol
New Price
Old Price
Hike
Smart CVT
Rs 18.90 lakh
Rs 18.65 lakh
Rs 25,000
Sharp MT Hybrid
Rs 19.50 lakh
Rs 19.25 lakh
Rs 25,000
Sharp CVT
Rs 20.50 lakh
Rs 20.25 lakh
Rs 25,000
Hector Plus 6S Diesel
New Price
Old Price
Hike
Super
Rs 17.73 lakh
—
—
Smart
Rs 19.55 lakh
Rs 19.30 lakh
Rs 25,000
Sharp
Rs 21.00 lakh
Rs 20.75 lakh
Rs 25,000
Hector Plus 7S Petrol
New Price
Old Price
Hike
Style MT
Rs 14.94 lakh
—
—
Super MT Hybrid
Rs 16.44 lakh
Rs 16.16 lakh
Rs 28,000
Hector Plus 7S Diesel
New Price
Old Price
Hike
Style MT
Rs 16.43 lakh
Rs 16.15 lakh
Rs 28,000
Super MT
Rs 17.48 lakh
Rs 17.20 lakh
Rs 28,000
Smart MT
Rs 19.45 lakh
Rs 19.20 lakh
Rs 25,000
Select MT
Rs 20.35 lakh
Rs 20.10 lakh
Rs 25,000
MG Astor price hike details
The MG Astor sees a price hike of Rs 10,000 on all variants apart from the EX trims that was launched in July this year.