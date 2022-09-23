scorecardresearch

MG Hector, Astor prices hiked by Rs 28,000

MG has hiked prices for the Hector, Hector Plus, and the Astor for the second time this year and the new prices are up by Rs 28,000 on select models.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
MG has hiked prices for the Hector, Hector Plus, and the Astor SUVs by up to Rs 28,000. This is the second time this year the SUVs are witnessing a price hike, as MG hiked prices for the Hector and Hector Plus in April, while the Astor saw a price increase in July this year.

The Hector will soon receive a facelift, while the MG Gloster and the new ZS EV have not been affected by the price hike.

MG Hector price hike details

The MG Hector has seen an increase in price that ranges between Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000 for both, petrol and diesel variants.

MG Hector PetrolNew PriceOld Price Hike
Style MTRs 14.43 lakhRs 14.15 lakhRs 28,000
Shine MTRs 15.48 lakhRs 15.20 lakhRs 28,000
Shine CVTRs 16.68 lakhRs 16.40 lakhRs 28,000
Smart MT HybridRs 17.40 lakhRs 17.20 lakhRs 20,000
Smart CVTRs 18.00 lakhRs 17.80 lakhRs 20,000
Sharp MT HybridRs 18.75 lakhRs 18.55 lakhRs 20,000
Sharp CVTRs 19.73 lakhRs 19.48 lakhRs 25,000
MG Hector DieselNew PriceOld Price Hike
Style Rs 15.97 lakhRs 15.69 lakhRs 28,000
Shine Rs 17.48 lakhRs 17.20 lakhRs 28,000
SmartRs 18.90 lakhRs 18.70 lakhRs 20,000
SharpRs 20.36 lakhRs 20.11 lakhRs 25,000

MG Hector Plus price hike

The MG Hector Plus, the three-row version of the Hector has witnessed a price hike between Rs 25,000 and Rs 28,000, while the Super diesel variant and the 7-seater Style petrol manual variant see no price hike.

Hector Plus 6S PetrolNew PriceOld PriceHike
Smart CVTRs 18.90 lakhRs 18.65 lakhRs 25,000
Sharp MT HybridRs 19.50 lakhRs 19.25 lakhRs 25,000
Sharp CVTRs 20.50 lakhRs 20.25 lakhRs 25,000
Hector Plus 6S DieselNew PriceOld PriceHike
SuperRs 17.73 lakh
SmartRs 19.55 lakhRs 19.30 lakhRs 25,000
SharpRs 21.00 lakhRs 20.75 lakhRs 25,000
Hector Plus 7S PetrolNew PriceOld PriceHike
Style MTRs 14.94 lakh
Super MT HybridRs 16.44 lakhRs 16.16 lakhRs 28,000
Hector Plus 7S DieselNew PriceOld PriceHike
Style MTRs 16.43 lakhRs 16.15 lakhRs 28,000
Super MTRs 17.48 lakhRs 17.20 lakhRs 28,000
Smart MTRs 19.45 lakhRs 19.20 lakhRs 25,000
Select MTRs 20.35 lakhRs 20.10 lakhRs 25,000

MG Astor price hike details

The MG Astor sees a price hike of Rs 10,000 on all variants apart from the EX trims that was launched in July this year.

Astor PetrolNew PriceOld PriceHike
Style EX MTRs 10.32 lakh
Style MTRs 10.38 lakhRs 10.28 lakhRs 10,000
Super EX MTRs 12.00 lakh
Super MTRs 12.06 lakhRs 11.96 lakhRs 10,000
Super CVTRs 13.48 lakhRs 13.38 lakhRs 10,000
Smart EX MTRs 13.62 lakh
Smart MTRs 13.68 lakhRs 13.58 lakhRs 10,000
Smart CVTRs 14.88 lakhRs 14.78 lakhRs 10,000
Smart AT TurboRs 16.58 lakhRs 16.48 lakhRs 10,000
Sharp EX MTRs 14.56 lakh
Sharp MTRs 14.68 lakhRs 14.58 lakhRs 10,000
Sharp CVTRs 15.68 lakhRs 15.58 lakhRs 10,000
Sharp AT TurboRs 17.50 lakhRs 17.40 lakhRs 10,000
Sharp (O) CVTRs 16.60 lakhRs 16.50 lakhRs 10,000
Sharp (O) Turbo ATRs 18.23 lakhRs 18.13 lakhRs 10,000

