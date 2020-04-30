MG Motor converts Hector into ambulance to donate to healthcare authorities in Vadodara

The MG Hector was converted to an ambulance in a span of 10 days, and was developed and retrofitted by MG's engineering team in Halol in collaboration with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders.

By:Updated: April 30, 2020 6:41:08 PM

MG Motor India today announced having retrofitted a Hector as an ambulance and donated to healthcare authorities in Vadodara. In a press statement, MG Motor says the Hector ambulance version was built keeping the immediate need for support. The vehicle conversion was carried out in a span of 10 days and was developed and retrofitted by MG’s engineering team in Halol in collaboration with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders.

Some of the key highlights of the MG Hector ambulance are:

– Autoloading stretcher – Oxygen system with cylinder – Jump seat for attendant – Reused rear seat to save cost – Fire extinguisher – Medicine Cabinet with 5 parameter Monitor – Internal lighting and top light bar with siren and amplifier – Inverter with battery and sockets – Medical equipment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last month, the car manufacturer donated Rs 2 crore in coronavirus medical assistance. The funds were handed to medical institutions and government hospitals in Gurugram as well as Halol, where the company has its head office and plant, respectively.

Also read: Covid-19 Relief: MG Motor India, Max Ventilator tie-up to produce upto 1,000 ventilators a month

Of this amount, MG Motor provided as a company Rs 1 crore as part of the relief fund, whereas it’s employees agreed to pitch in the rest. The contribution also includes medical supplies including beds, ventilators, gloves and masks. MG has also asked their dealers to ensure that the employees working with them have an additional insurance cover.

Earlier this month, MG Motor announced a challenge to develop an affordable and quick-to-produce ventilator for medical facilities taking care of COVID-19 patients. Post evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept would receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh from MG Motor India. The carmaker will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure quick market deployment.

