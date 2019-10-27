MG Motors deliveres 700 units of the Hector on Dhanteras!

On the day of Dhanteras, MG Motors India delivered 700 units of the Hector in India. Out of these 700, 200 units were delivered in the Delhi-NCR alone. Launched in the month of July this year, till September, a total of 6,000 units of this SUV were delivered in India. Owing to huge demand, MG Motors had to temporarily halt the bookings of the Hector in August, a month after its launch. With the commencement of a second shift at its manufacturing facility in Gujarat, the bookings were re-opened in the last week of September. And within 8-9 days, the automaker received 8,000 new bookings for the Hector.
The MG Hector currently retails in India at a starting price of Rs 12.48 lakh. It range-topping variant commands a price tag of Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the like of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Tata Harrier. It stands as one of the premium offerings in the segment that is loaded with a host of features. One of the major USPs of the Hector is its 10-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system which comes with MG's i-Smart connected car technology. This system works with the help of an on-board SIM card that offers Internet connectivity inside the vehicle on-the-go.
The MG Hector is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. It gets a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which is tuned to produce 141 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. Also, there is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol derivative is also available with a 7-speed DCT automatic. Furthermore, there is a petrol mild-hybrid variant of the Hector on offer as well which pairs the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 48 V mild-hybrid set-up.
