MG Hector 7-seater showcase at Auto Expo 2020: ZS ev to be launched in Q1

There is good news for those waiting for the 7-seater MG Hector. The Chinese-owned British brand will be displaying the model at the 2020 Auto Expo. Along with this, the 5-seater Hector, as well as the ZS electric vehicle too, will be on display. There are other "surprise" products too that will be showcased. MG has also announced that it will unveil the ZS EV in India in December 2019 whereas commercial sales will start from the first quarter of 2020. MG is already installing charging stations at few of its dealerships as well as at prime locations in the country.

Wuling Almaz 7-seater seating position.

The MG Hector 7-seater will be launched with both petrol as well as diesel engines. It is likely that the model could see an Auto Expo 2020 launch or immediately following it. The engines too will be upgraded to meet BS-VI norms, only the diesel will get a power upgrade. The power output from the 140hp/250Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol will remain the same. In the meanwhile, the diesel will make 170hp/350Nm from its 2.0-litre heart. Only the petrol will get an automatic transmission option while a 6-speed manual will be standard. The MG Hector 7-seater will be sold at a premium of Rs 70,000 over the 5-seater version.

Wuling Allmaz rear

MG Motor India is currently laughing its way to the bank. After launching the Hector at a very competitive price, the British company had to temporarily suspend its bookings. What's surprising is that even after the Seltos with a cut-throat price, was launched, the Hector bookings haven't been cancelled. Not only this, but MG Motor India also announced a rewards program for customers on the waiting list. These points can be redeemed for accessories and the like.