MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: Specs, variants, features, price compared

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: MG Motor today rolled out the all-new Gloster SUV in a segment cominated by the Fortuner and Endeavour. But it offers a set of segment-first features and also has an inviting price tag.

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: MG Motor today launched the much-awaited Gloster in India at a starting price tag rather surprising and inviting. Launched in six and seven-seat versions, the MG Gloster directly rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour which have been rather popular among buyers and enthusiasts in the off-road-oriented SUV segment. We will be putting the SUVs to test in the real world soon, but before that here’s a specification comparison on paper in terms of engine options, variants, features, and price.

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: Engine

MG Gloster is powered by a 1,996cc diesel engine that comes in two states of tune – a turbo version that makes 161 hp at 4,000 rpm and 375 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm with a two-wheel drive system, and a twin-turbo version that delivers 215 hp at 4,000 rpm and 480 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm with a four-wheel-drive system. The Gloster boasts seven drive modes – Snow, Sand, Eco, Mud, Auto, Rock, and Sport.

Toyota Fortuner engine options include – a 2,694cc petrol engine that makes 164 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm at 4,000 rpm and a 2,755cc diesel engine that makes 174 bhp at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm at 1,400-2,600 rpm. Both engines are available with options of manual and (torque converter) automatic transmission systems. The diesel AT delivers a higher torque output of 450 Nm at 1,600-2,400 rpm. It gets Eco and Power drive modes with paddle shifters as well.

Ford Endeavour is powered by a 1996cc diesel engine that makes 168 hp at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm at 2,000-2,500 rpm and is paired with a 10-speed manual transmission.

Watch MG Gloster review below:

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: Features

MG Gloster is the first car in its segment in India to feature adaptive cruise control (which maintains the speed of the vehicle in tandem with that of the vehicle ahead of it). The Gloster also features automatic parking assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning. The Gloster is an Internet-connected vehicle. Customers can access 70+ functions via MG’s i-SMart 2.0 app, including features like remote seat heating on/off, tyre pressure voice alert, remote engine start, remote A/C on with temperature control and more. MG Gloster safety features include driver fatigue reminder system, automatic vehicle hold, electro-mechanical diff lock, 360-degree camera, six airbags, hill hold, ESP, hill descent control, TCS, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, roll movement intervention, and more.

Toyota Fortuner comes with a seven-inch infotainment system with sat-nav, cooled upper glove box, multi-terrain monitoring system, sunroof, Park Assist, amongst others. Safety features include hill descent control, blind spot detection, hill hold, ABS with EBD and brake assist, TCS, ESP, and more.

Ford Endeavour offers vehicle connectivity with FordPass (engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, vehicle locator, OTA updates, odo on phone, & more), 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active noise cancellation, cargo load management system. Ford Endeavour gets the following safety features – hill descent control, front parking sensors, high-speed alert, rear-view camera with active parking guidelines, emergency assistance, ABS with EBD, hill hold, ESC, TCS, among others.

Also read: MG Gloster gets four variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: Variants

MG Gloster is available in four variants, namely Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. While the Super and Smart come with a 2.0-litre turbo engine, the Sharp and Savvy get the twin-turbo version.

Toyota Fortuner comes in four variants – two each for petrol and two for diesel with options of a manual or automatic transmission.

Ford Endeavour broadly gets two variants – Titanium and Titanium+, further classified as diesel 4×2 AT, diesel 4×4 AT, and also a Sport trim with 4×4 AT.

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour: Variant-wise price

MG Gloster introductory prices:

Super (seven-seat) – Rs 28.98 lakh

Smart (seven-seat) – Rs 30.98 lakh

Sharp (seven-seat) – Rs 33.68 lakh

Sharp (six-seat) – Rs 33.98 lakh

Savvy (six-seat) – Rs 35.38 lakh

Toyota Fortuner prices:

Petrol MT – Rs 28.68 lakh

Petrol AT – Rs 30.27 lakh

Diesel MT – Rs 30.69 lakh

Diesel AT – Rs 32.55 lakh

Ford Endeavour prices:

Titanium 4×2 AT – Rs 30 lakh

Titanium Plus 4×2 AT – Rs 32.76 lakh

Titanium Plus 4×4 AT – Rs 34.46 lakh

Sport 4×4 AT – Rs 35.12 lakh

