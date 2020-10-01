MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

The MG Gloster is a plus size SUV and is available in six as well as seven seater configuration with a varied feature list that will even make a BMW owner feel at home.

The MG Gloster will be launched in India shortly. From what we hear, the launch could take place sometime in the second week of October. Both Ford, as well as Toyota, will have their eyes peeled out for this launch. After all, on paper, the MG has got the competition creamed with its specifications and technology. All this makes the Fortuner feel very stone age in comparison to the Gloster. This is definitely going to be an interesting battle and one which we cannot wait to pitch both the cars and see how it goes. For now, here is the video review of the new MG Gloster, an SUV that will be sold in four variants and with a single engine in two states of tune. We expect the Gloster to be priced below Rs 40 lakh but offer technology that will make a BMW customer feel at home.

The Gloster’s Sharp and Savvy trims will have 4-wheel drive option. Most of the safety features like seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera and more will be standard. On the Savvy, one will also get automatic emergency braking, lane change warning, parking assistance and forward collision warning. MG is also expected to give a five-year warranty, which will be unmatched in its segment.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine will be sold in a single and bi-turbo guise. The lower tuned motor will make 163hp and 375Nm whereas the other version will make 218hp/480Nm. Both engines will be paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There are different drive modes as well. Separate traction control modes too are provided.

Four colour options will be available with the MG Gloster and these will be offered with all four variants. Bookings for the Gloster are underway for Rs 1 lakh at dealerships and online. Watch the video to know more.

