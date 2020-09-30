Bookings for the MG Gloster are already underway wherein customers can book the car online or at dealerships for Rs 1 lakh. The expected price of the car is Rs 40 lakh.

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Bookings for the MG Gloster are already underway wherein customers can book the car online or at dealerships for Rs 1 lakh. The expected price of the car is Rs 40 lakh.

By:September 30, 2020 5:49 PM
MG Gloster to unveil in india on 24th september 2020, india first autonomous level-1 premium suv

The MG Gloster is gathering much attention these days. After all, its not every day you see a big burly SUV measuring more than five metres long. Nonetheless, it also gets features that are present only in few German cars but ones which cost more than Rs 80 lakh and upwards. The Gloster in that sense is going to be priced closer to Rs 40 lakh. You see, the maximum bang for your buck then. To its launch, MG Motor has been building up a hype and this time around, the variants of the SUV along with its features have been revealed. There are four variants – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The latter is the top-of-the line variant and not only boasts four-wheel drive but also the choicest of features. MG claims that the Gloster has level one autonomy and we can’t but agree looking at the huge feature list.

MG says that the base Super will be available in a 7-seater guise whereas the Savvy and Smart will come with captain seats. If you want a choice of either six or seven seats, then the Sharp is the one to go for. Standard equipment in the Super includes a chrome grille, chrome door handles, mirror garnish, twin chrome exhausts, auto-levelling LED headlamps and diamond-cut multi-spoke alloys. Inside, the 12.3-inch HD touchscreen is also standard on all Gloster variants.

The Smart variants adds a sunroof, cornering lamps, paddle shifters, garnish for DRLs, red ambient lighting, LED interior reading light, TPMS, PM2.5 filter, kick gesture tailgate opening, hands-free boot opening, 3-zone AC and 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat. This variant also offers a connected car experience and also boasts Android and Apple smartphone integration.

The Sharp variant has four-wheel drive, 7-different traction control modes, panoramic sunroof, memory seat for driver, memory function for ORVMs, massage and ventilation for driver as well as wireless charging. There is also the e-diff lock as well as 360-degree around view camera and blind spot detection.

As for the Savvy trim, there are a host of safety aids like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, automatic parking assist, and lane departure warning. Six airbags, traction control, ESP, ABS, hill hold ascent/descent, brake assist, EBD, front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, rear-view camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors are standard.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

Honda Highness India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs of Royal Enfield rival!

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain