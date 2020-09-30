MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Bookings for the MG Gloster are already underway wherein customers can book the car online or at dealerships for Rs 1 lakh. The expected price of the car is Rs 40 lakh.

The MG Gloster is gathering much attention these days. After all, its not every day you see a big burly SUV measuring more than five metres long. Nonetheless, it also gets features that are present only in few German cars but ones which cost more than Rs 80 lakh and upwards. The Gloster in that sense is going to be priced closer to Rs 40 lakh. You see, the maximum bang for your buck then. To its launch, MG Motor has been building up a hype and this time around, the variants of the SUV along with its features have been revealed. There are four variants – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The latter is the top-of-the line variant and not only boasts four-wheel drive but also the choicest of features. MG claims that the Gloster has level one autonomy and we can’t but agree looking at the huge feature list.

MG says that the base Super will be available in a 7-seater guise whereas the Savvy and Smart will come with captain seats. If you want a choice of either six or seven seats, then the Sharp is the one to go for. Standard equipment in the Super includes a chrome grille, chrome door handles, mirror garnish, twin chrome exhausts, auto-levelling LED headlamps and diamond-cut multi-spoke alloys. Inside, the 12.3-inch HD touchscreen is also standard on all Gloster variants.

The Smart variants adds a sunroof, cornering lamps, paddle shifters, garnish for DRLs, red ambient lighting, LED interior reading light, TPMS, PM2.5 filter, kick gesture tailgate opening, hands-free boot opening, 3-zone AC and 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat. This variant also offers a connected car experience and also boasts Android and Apple smartphone integration.

The Sharp variant has four-wheel drive, 7-different traction control modes, panoramic sunroof, memory seat for driver, memory function for ORVMs, massage and ventilation for driver as well as wireless charging. There is also the e-diff lock as well as 360-degree around view camera and blind spot detection.

As for the Savvy trim, there are a host of safety aids like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, automatic parking assist, and lane departure warning. Six airbags, traction control, ESP, ABS, hill hold ascent/descent, brake assist, EBD, front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, rear-view camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors are standard.

