MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

MG Gloster could be launched around the festive season in India. The SUV will arrive in a popular segment currently dominated by Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and also, the Mahindra Alturas G4.

MG Gloster at Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor is nearing an official launch of its brand new premium SUV, the Gloster in India soon. Arriving in a segment currently dominated by the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster will boast a long list of segment-first features that are found on high-end cars like those from BME or Volvo. In its latest revelation, MG has stated that the Gloster will feature adaptive cruise control that allows the car to maintain a constant speed without any input from the driver and also adjust speeds with respect to the speed of the vehicle ahead.

MG Gloster will get L1 autonomous features that include Front Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Auto Park Assist (APA) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) – features that are also found on the Volvo XC90.

Based on the Maxus D90 that is sold in China, internationally the MG Gloster is sold in three engine options – a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel that makes 161 bhp and 375 Nm of torque, a twin-turbo version of the same engine with 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque, and a four-pot, turbo petrol, 2.0-litre that generates 211 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

MG Gloster will be rivalling Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in a way but with its size, the Gloster is expected to be priced higher being a full-sized SUV and with several segment-first features. The Gloster is expected to arrive with a price tag of around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

