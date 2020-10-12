MG Gloster: This big, luxurious SUV is an off-roader, too

While I am almost certain no buyer of the MG Gloster will use all the off-roading modes available—seven drive modes (Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Auto and Rock)—this SUV has the bells and whistles in it to be termed an authentic SUV.

By:October 12, 2020 10:38 AM
MG Gloster India Launch, mg gloster suv

It’s MG Motor India’s huge endeavour, and it’s surprisingly much more than a luxury SUV. The Gloster, launched last week and priced from Rs 28.98 lakh to Rs 35.38 lakh (ex-showroom), is an off-roader, too—much like its competitors (Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour). In terms of off-roading options offered, it’s probably a step ahead. We drive it in a controlled environment (created by MG Motor India near Gurgaon). So, what does it offer? While I am almost certain no buyer of the Gloster will use all the off-roading modes available—seven drive modes (Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Auto and Rock)—this SUV has the bells and whistles in it to be termed an authentic SUV.

It’s got the ‘Intelligent All Terrain System’ that, MG says, provides better control during off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case and an electronic shift-on-the-fly technology. The SUV has the electromechanical differential lock that ensures if it’s stuck in a slippery terrain, it can obtain driving force by transferring 100% torque to the wheel with traction. But these features are not available in the entry-level variants, but only in the Sharp and Savvy variants, priced Rs 33.68 lakh to Rs 35.38 lakh.

