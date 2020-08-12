MG Gloster teaser reveals Volvo-like safety features: To rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

MG Motors is gearing up to introduce its rival to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. The MG Gloster has now been teased and is conformed to offer a list of advances safety features usually offered in premium cars in India. Here is what we can expect from the upcoming MG Gloster SUV.

MG Gloster at 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival, the MG Gloster is expected to be launched before the end of the year. The MG Gloster made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, with a promise to be launched in 2020. After the launches of the MG Hector, the ZS EV in 2019, and the introduction of the MG Hector Plus 6-seat model, MG’s next product will be the Gloster SUV. Now MG Motor India has released a teaser suggesting that the Gloster will be introduced with a list of advanced safety features which are usually found in more premium vehicles from Mercedes, Volvo, Audi and BMW. This is probably because just launching a large attractive SUV with loads of space in the cabin and gimmicky features will not be enough to bring down the highly trusted Toyota Fortuner and the already well equipped Ford Endeavour.

At the reveal of the Gloster, MG was tight-lipped about the SUV and what it would offer Now they have revealed that the SUV will offer Front Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. This feature helps scan the road ahead and if it detects the driver is not quick enough to apply the brakes, it will warn the driver first and also apply the brakes automatically.

Additionally, the Gloster will also come equipped with Automatic Park Assist which can help the driver to park the vehicle more easily with the autonomous systems controlling the throttle and steering. This feature is most useful while parallel parking or perpendicular paring a large SUV in tight spaces.

In addition, the Gloster will offer airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, over-speed warning, seat belt reminders and pedestrian crash safety features as standard to comply with all the mandatory safety requirements for vehicles in India. These features and we expect a few more to be offered as well with the Gloster when it is launched later this year.

MG Gloster teaser on the official Morris Garages India website

The Gloster showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo was the older model but it is sold in other markets under other brand names. The SUV is currently on sale international markets as the Maxus D90, (image below). From the MG India website, the Gloster teaser resembles the looks of the new Maxus D90 from the front suggesting the model for India will be styled similarly.

Maxus D90 in China

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.