MG Gloster SUV teased on brand’s India website: Launch details, expected price of Endeavour, Fortuner rival!

MG Gloster seven-seater, three-row SUV is inspired by the Maxus D90 that is on sale in the international markets. The Gloster measures over 5-metres in length and will primarily compete with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the segment. Here is what all to expect!

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a lot of launches on hold. Vehicle manufacturers are going the online route to launch their products and it is a matter of time before things get back to normal. Now, very recently, MG Motor India has teased its upcoming big-size Gloster SUV on its official website. That said, the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner rival is set for an official India launch soon. The three-row MG Gloster made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020 along with the Hector Plus that is also set for a near launch. MG Gloster seven-seater SUV is inspired by the Maxus D90 that is on sale in global markets. MG Gloster measures over 5-metres in length and comes with swept-back LED headlights upfront along with flared wheel arches and split LED tail lights. MG Gloster’s interiors remain a mystery as of now as the company didn’t choose to reveal it at the biennial event.

Expect the SUV to come with bits like ventilated front row seats along with a widescreen infotainment system, smart connectivity suite and a fully digital instrument cluster. The SUV will also likely get three-zone automatic air conditioning and in terms of safety features, it will get bits like an adaptive cruise control system along with front collision warning system, EBD, electronic stability program and more. The cabin will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity along with an 8-inch MID display for the driver.

In terms of engine and transmission, the MG Gloster is likely to come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an automatic gearbox. Coming to the expected price, the upcoming MG Gloster should be priced in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is expected to be launched around October possibly around Diwali. Stay tuned for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.