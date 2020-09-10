Exclusive! MG Gloster SUV interior, cabin images out: High-end premium features at an unbelievable price

MG Gloster will get an interesting set of features, some of which you can find only in some high-end luxury cars. Express Drives has managed to get some interior shots of the upcoming SUV and here is what all it will pack in!

By:Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:39 PM
MG Gloster interior, cabin images (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

MG Gloster SUV is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks and will arrive as the carmaker’s fourth offering for the Indian market. The exterior of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour rival is no more a mystery as it has been revealed in the company’s latest teaser videos. That said, the Gloster will in reality be positioned at a premium over the mentioned rivals. Moreover, the company confirmed in its latest teaser that the SUV will come with some interesting high-end premium car-like features like auto park assist. Now, Express Drives has managed to get a set of interior images of the MG Gloster SUV apart from the list of its key features.

MG Gloster panoramic sunroof (PIcture credits – Pradeep Shah)
MG Gloster climate control (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

Digging into the details in terms of what all the MG Gloster will have on offer, the SUV will come with a three-zone climate control system. Moreover, the vehicle will get 64-colour ambient lighting and hence, will be the first vehicle in its segment to offer this feature. That’s more than one colour for every mood (even for the super moody), isn’t it? Moreover, a panoramic sunroof will also be on offer with an anti-pinch mechanism for safety.

MG Gloster instrument cluster showing fuel range (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)
MG Gloster instrument cluster showing battery voltage (PIcture credits – Pradeep Shah)

The driver can access a lot of information through an 8-inch coloured instrument cluster that also shows battery charge & fuel range indicator and you can see the layout of the same along with the dashboard in the image above. It seems like MG Motor India is aiming to offer the best creature comforts for the MG Gloster buyers as the vehicle will also come with ventilated front seats, however, these get a heating functionality only. A boon during chilly winter nights!

MG Gloster middle row captain seats (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

Talking of the seating layout, the seven-seater SUV will get captain seats in the middle row and the seats will come with diamond-style stitching for a premium and better feel. Now, in terms of safety, the MG Gloster will get some features that you will find only in some high-end cars like Volvos and the BMWs. In order to be precise, the Gloster will come with lane departure and front collision warning along with autonomous emergency braking and also, an adaptive cruise control.

MG Gloster gear shifter (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)
MG Gloster dashboard layout (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

Based on the Maxus D90 sold in China, the MG Gloster is on sale abroad with a 220hp/360 Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Moreover, a 212hp/480Nm 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine is also on offer. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and automatic and we expect both these engines to make way into the India-spec model. The SUV will offer four drive modes as well namely snow, mud, sand and rock. Apart from the aforementioned features, the MG Gloster SUV will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and just like the Hector, the Gloster will also be a connected car, thanks to the company’s iSmart platform. MG Gloster SUV is expected to be launched around the coming festive season and we are expecting a starting price of around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Competition includes the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Gloster SUV interior, cabin images out: High-end premium features at an unbelievable price!

MG Gloster SUV interior, cabin images out: High-end premium features at an unbelievable price!

Hero Passion Pro BS6 video review: Price, specs, features

Hero Passion Pro BS6 video review: Price, specs, features

Hero Lectro launches new range of electric bicycles: 25 km/h max speed and 25 km range

Hero Lectro launches new range of electric bicycles: 25 km/h max speed and 25 km range

World EV Day: India emerges on second place in ABB's ‘drive electric’ pledge campaign

World EV Day: India emerges on second place in ABB's ‘drive electric’ pledge campaign

World EV Day special: Simple Energy electric bike and Revolt RV400 rival launch soon

World EV Day special: Simple Energy electric bike and Revolt RV400 rival launch soon

World EV Day: Mahindra, Okinawa commit to more electric vehicles, charging infrastructure

World EV Day: Mahindra, Okinawa commit to more electric vehicles, charging infrastructure

World EV Day: After retrofitted electric Tata Ace, Etrio to launch own electric three-wheeler & e-bike

World EV Day: After retrofitted electric Tata Ace, Etrio to launch own electric three-wheeler & e-bike

Akshay Kumar Birthday: Khiladi and his cars - Mercedes-Benz fan with a knack for luxury cars

Akshay Kumar Birthday: Khiladi and his cars - Mercedes-Benz fan with a knack for luxury cars

Volkswagen T-Roc bookings closed: Here is why this CBU German SUV is sold out in India

Volkswagen T-Roc bookings closed: Here is why this CBU German SUV is sold out in India

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

Hero Passion Pro BS6 review: Premium 110cc bike with useful features, high fuel economy

Hero Passion Pro BS6 review: Premium 110cc bike with useful features, high fuel economy

World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS - why we enjoyed driving them

World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS - why we enjoyed driving them

Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch tomorrow: Expected price, highlights of this 167hp power cruiser!

Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch tomorrow: Expected price, highlights of this 167hp power cruiser!

Royal Enfield, Levi's launch new motorcycle clothing: Denim jackets, riding jeans & more!

Royal Enfield, Levi's launch new motorcycle clothing: Denim jackets, riding jeans & more!

2020 MotoGP: Triple-header to begin at Misano this weekend - what to expect & where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Triple-header to begin at Misano this weekend - what to expect & where to watch

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V