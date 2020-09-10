Exclusive! MG Gloster SUV interior, cabin images out: High-end premium features at an unbelievable price

MG Gloster will get an interesting set of features, some of which you can find only in some high-end luxury cars. Express Drives has managed to get some interior shots of the upcoming SUV and here is what all it will pack in!

MG Gloster interior, cabin images (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

MG Gloster SUV is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks and will arrive as the carmaker’s fourth offering for the Indian market. The exterior of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour rival is no more a mystery as it has been revealed in the company’s latest teaser videos. That said, the Gloster will in reality be positioned at a premium over the mentioned rivals. Moreover, the company confirmed in its latest teaser that the SUV will come with some interesting high-end premium car-like features like auto park assist. Now, Express Drives has managed to get a set of interior images of the MG Gloster SUV apart from the list of its key features.

MG Gloster panoramic sunroof (PIcture credits – Pradeep Shah)

MG Gloster climate control (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

Digging into the details in terms of what all the MG Gloster will have on offer, the SUV will come with a three-zone climate control system. Moreover, the vehicle will get 64-colour ambient lighting and hence, will be the first vehicle in its segment to offer this feature. That’s more than one colour for every mood (even for the super moody), isn’t it? Moreover, a panoramic sunroof will also be on offer with an anti-pinch mechanism for safety.

MG Gloster instrument cluster showing fuel range (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

MG Gloster instrument cluster showing battery voltage (PIcture credits – Pradeep Shah)

The driver can access a lot of information through an 8-inch coloured instrument cluster that also shows battery charge & fuel range indicator and you can see the layout of the same along with the dashboard in the image above. It seems like MG Motor India is aiming to offer the best creature comforts for the MG Gloster buyers as the vehicle will also come with ventilated front seats, however, these get a heating functionality only. A boon during chilly winter nights!

MG Gloster middle row captain seats (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

Talking of the seating layout, the seven-seater SUV will get captain seats in the middle row and the seats will come with diamond-style stitching for a premium and better feel. Now, in terms of safety, the MG Gloster will get some features that you will find only in some high-end cars like Volvos and the BMWs. In order to be precise, the Gloster will come with lane departure and front collision warning along with autonomous emergency braking and also, an adaptive cruise control.

MG Gloster gear shifter (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

MG Gloster dashboard layout (Picture credits – Pradeep Shah)

Based on the Maxus D90 sold in China, the MG Gloster is on sale abroad with a 220hp/360 Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Moreover, a 212hp/480Nm 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine is also on offer. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and automatic and we expect both these engines to make way into the India-spec model. The SUV will offer four drive modes as well namely snow, mud, sand and rock. Apart from the aforementioned features, the MG Gloster SUV will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and just like the Hector, the Gloster will also be a connected car, thanks to the company’s iSmart platform. MG Gloster SUV is expected to be launched around the coming festive season and we are expecting a starting price of around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Competition includes the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

