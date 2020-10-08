MG Gloster SUV is all set to be launched in India in a few hours from now. The Chinese automaker’s fourth model for the Indian market is all set to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and also, the Mahindra Alturas G4 in the sub Rs 50 lakh SUV segment. Speaking of engine specs, the MG Gloster draws power from a 1,996cc, twin-turbo diesel engine that is good for developing respective power and torque of 218hp and 480Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of with the help of an 8-speed automatic unit. The Gloster gets a four-wheel-drive system along with a locking rear e-differential for better off-road capabilities. Four driving modes namely Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud will be on offer too. MG Gloster is expected to be priced in India at a starting of around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Get MG Gloster Launch Today Live Updates here in our LIVE blog. You can find more details on the MG Gloster including its comprehensive list of features below in the updates.
MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants
MG Gloster SUV Launch 2020, Features, On Road Price Live Updates: The brand's fourth model for India is set to enter the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 territory. Prices are expected to start in the Rs 35 lakh region. Catch all the minute-to-minute updates from MG Gloster India launch event in our LIVE blog.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: October 8, 2020 7:36:09 am
Read More
Highlights
Good morning folks! Welcome to the LIVE blog of MG Gloster in which we will be bringing you all the instant updates right from the India launch event of this awaited SUV. The vehicle will come in a segment that currently has some potent and brute SUVs like the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4. That said, things won't be easy for the Gloster, however, if priced well, this can turn out to be a hit in the market. Sit back and enjoy the proceedings!