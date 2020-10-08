MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants

MG Gloster SUV is all set to be launched in India in a few hours from now. The Chinese automaker’s fourth model for the Indian market is all set to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and also, the Mahindra Alturas G4 in the sub Rs 50 lakh SUV segment. Speaking of engine specs, the MG Gloster draws power from a 1,996cc, twin-turbo diesel engine that is good for developing respective power and torque of 218hp and 480Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of with the help of an 8-speed automatic unit. The Gloster gets a four-wheel-drive system along with a locking rear e-differential for better off-road capabilities. Four driving modes namely Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud will be on offer too. MG Gloster is expected to be priced in India at a starting of around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Get MG Gloster Launch Today Live Updates here in our LIVE blog. You can find more details on the MG Gloster including its comprehensive list of features below in the updates.

Read More