MG Gloster spied testing: What the Fortuner, Endeavour rival will offer

The Fortuner and Endeavour rival from MG Motor India will not only be a bigger vehicle but will come loaded with a lot more features at a competitive price.

The MG Gloster that made its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February has been seen on the road ahead of its launch. The vehicle was spotted during the testing phase of the vehicle on India roads by users of the TeamBHP automotive forum. While the vehicle showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo are largely the same, there are a couple of subtle changes that have been seen on the test mule that suggest otherwise.

The Gloster is essentially a rebadged Maxus D90 which is sold in other Asian markets. The SUV will be the MG Motor India’s flagship model and the launch of the model is confirmed to take place in the second half of 2020, likely to be around the month of October.

The images reveal mostly the rear of the upcoming Gloster SUV and suggest that instead of the dual exhaust set-up, the Gloster may offer a sportier-looking quad-exhaust outlet design. Additionally, the display vehicle at the Auto Expo had the “GLOSTER” badging in bold, separated letter, that is missing from the test mule, however, other badges that could help identify variants and engine options on the vehicle are present on either side on the lower half of the boot lid but have camouflage stickers to conceal them. Apart from these subtle changes, the Gloster will feature wraparound headlights and taillights, 6-spoke alloy wheels finished in black which are a new revelation, a roof spoiler and a black accent on the bottom half of the bumper.

The interior of the Gloster will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch MID display for the driver. It will also have 3-zone auto climate control, heated and cooled seats with massage function as well. The Gloster would be offered in 6 and 7 seat configurations. The engine in the Gloster could be a fiat sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to develop 218hp and 480Nm of torque. The engine would come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Due to the fact that is larger in size compared to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour, it actually competes against the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, however, MG plans to localise the vehicle, having it manufactured at its plant in India. we expect the Gloster to see a price tag of around Rs 30-40 lakh bracket.

Source: TeamBHP

