MG Gloster set to challenge Jeep Cherokee with an enviable feature list and lower price tag

It's official! MG Motors will unveil the Gloster 7-seater SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The MG Gloster is essentially the Maxus D90 that is sold in Australia. Express Drives had exclusively reported about the MG Maxus D90 and now the company is calling it the Gloster for our market. The SUV has got many features, some as sources say, that will place it above the likes of the Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as the mighty Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The feature list of the SUV includes different drive modes like Snow, Mud, Motion, Sand, Rock and Automatic. It will come with 4x4 and also a low range transfer case. While it's off-road capability can only be analysed once we have the vehicle for a test, it will suffice to say that the car will be filled to the brim with creature comforts. Heated seats or cooled ones depending on what MG chooses. The signature MG panoramic roof too will be provided and at the same time there will be the huge touchscreen infotainment system as well, complete with voice commands. In terms of safety features, one is likely to get autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot warning.

Not only this, the SUV has got a five star NCAP rating from Australia. The SUV is also built from 70 per cent high strength steel and nine per cent thermoformed steel. Let's now think of the engine options - a BS-VI diesel engine that makes 218hp of power and 480Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission will be the sole option. A petrol too might be brought in at later date. Now to the icing on the cake. MG Motors will likely price the Gloster SUV at Rs 40 lakh. Yes, the vehicle will be made in India from day one of launch. Speaking of which, the launch could take place right after the Expo.