MG Gloster price hiked: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

By:November 16, 2020 10:58 AM

After announcing the astonishing prices of the MG Gloster last month, the company has now increased the procuring cost of the SUV. We understand that the Gloster price at launch was an introductory proposition. Now, the company has increased the prices from Rs 20,000 to a lakh, depending on variants. There are five variants on offer, including six and seven seaters. MG has increased the price of the base variant now by a lakh. The MG Gloster Super 7-seater variant price is now Rs 29.98 lakh. The Smart 6-seater is now for Rs 31.48 lakh as opposed to the Rs 30.98 lakh at launch. If you look at the mid-spec Sharp version, its six-seater is for Rs 34.28 lakh while the seven is for Rs 33.98 lakh. Both these cars were priced at Rs 33.98 and 33.68 lakh earlier. The range-topping Savvy 6-seater is for Rs 35.58 lakh as against the Rs 35.38 lakh earlier price tag.

One gets the MG Gloster with just a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine is available in two states of tune. The single turbo version makes 163hp of power and 375Nm torque. The twin-turbo variant belts out 218hp of power and 480Nm. Whichever variant you choose, the choice of gearbox stays an 8-speed automatic. Only with the higher-tuned engine, all-wheel drive is available, else the engine drives only the front wheels. The Gloster is one of the highest ranked SUVs in its category in terms of safety features. It has adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, 360-degree camera, front collision warning and more.

We love the fact that the MG Gloster despite being the most feature-loaded, isn’t the costliest. Rivals like the Toyota Fortuner as well as the Ford Endeavour are costlier. Isuzu is also looking to get back in to the segment with the MU-X whereas Mahindra is already present with the Alturas G4. At the same time, petrol-only rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Honda CR-V and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq are also vying for this same space.

